The Oklahoman's high school football picks for every third-round playoff game

Each week, The Oklahoman high school sports staff predicts the score of every high school football game in the state. Here are the picks for the third round of the playoffs. All games take place at neutral sites.

Last week’s record: 38-10 (79.2%)

Season record: 1,501-352 (81%)

More: The Oklahoman's Class 6A-I to C high school football rankings for Week 13

Friday’s Oklahoma high school football games

Class 6A-I semifinals

Bixby 42, Owasso 21

Tulsa Union 34, Jenks 31

Class 6A-II semifinals

Stillwater 35, Choctaw 29

Deer Creek 38, Muskogee 37

Class 5A semifinals

Del City 43, Claremore 21

Carl Albert 42, Bishop McGuinness 20

More: Oklahoma high school football: Four downs on second-round playoff upsets & more

Xavier Robinson carries the ball as the Carl Albert Titans play Collinsville in State Championship Playoff High School Football on Nov 17, 2023; Midwest City, Oklahoma, USA; at Carl Albert High School. Mandatory Credit: Steve Sisney-The Oklahoman

Class 4A semifinals

Wagoner 28, Ada 17

Poteau 31, Blanchard 30

Class 3A semifinals

Tulsa Lincoln Christian 31, Perkins-Tryon 24

Heritage Hall 35, Marlow 21

Class 2A quarterfinals

Millwood 36, Idabel 34

Kiefer 44, Alva 30

Jones 42, Tulsa Victory Christian 40

Washington 49, Vian 14

More: Del City routs Guthrie to reach state football semifinals for first time since 1976

Class A quarterfinals

Fairview 38, Stroud 30

Woodland 35, Dibble 32

Hominy 28, Apache 27

Hooker 31, Central Sallisaw 30

Class B quarterfinals

Okeene 46, Yale 42

Drumright 54, Velma-Alma 52

Enid Oklahoma Bible 32, Tulsa Regent Prep 30

Seiling 46, Weleetka 38

Class C semifinals

Timberlake 36, Ryan 32

Tipton 44, Waynoka 30

More: Choctaw beats Sand Springs in Class 6A-II football playoffs, sets up Stillwater rematch

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: The Oklahoman's Week 13 picks for every HS football game in the state