The Oklahoman's high school football picks for every third-round playoff game
Each week, The Oklahoman high school sports staff predicts the score of every high school football game in the state. Here are the picks for the third round of the playoffs. All games take place at neutral sites.
Last week’s record: 38-10 (79.2%)
Season record: 1,501-352 (81%)
Friday’s Oklahoma high school football games
Class 6A-I semifinals
Bixby 42, Owasso 21
Tulsa Union 34, Jenks 31
Class 6A-II semifinals
Stillwater 35, Choctaw 29
Deer Creek 38, Muskogee 37
Class 5A semifinals
Del City 43, Claremore 21
Carl Albert 42, Bishop McGuinness 20
Class 4A semifinals
Wagoner 28, Ada 17
Poteau 31, Blanchard 30
Class 3A semifinals
Tulsa Lincoln Christian 31, Perkins-Tryon 24
Heritage Hall 35, Marlow 21
Class 2A quarterfinals
Millwood 36, Idabel 34
Kiefer 44, Alva 30
Jones 42, Tulsa Victory Christian 40
Washington 49, Vian 14
Class A quarterfinals
Fairview 38, Stroud 30
Woodland 35, Dibble 32
Hominy 28, Apache 27
Hooker 31, Central Sallisaw 30
Class B quarterfinals
Okeene 46, Yale 42
Drumright 54, Velma-Alma 52
Enid Oklahoma Bible 32, Tulsa Regent Prep 30
Seiling 46, Weleetka 38
Class C semifinals
Timberlake 36, Ryan 32
Tipton 44, Waynoka 30
