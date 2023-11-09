The Oklahoman's high school football picks for every first-round playoff game
Each week, The Oklahoman high school sports staff predicts the score of every high school football game in the state. Here are the picks for the first round of playoffs.
Last week’s record: 140-23 (85.9%)
Season record: 1,388-329 (80.8%)
Thursday’s Oklahoma high school football game
Class 6A-I
Broken Arrow 35, NORMAN 31
Friday’s Oklahoma high school football games
Class 6A-I
NORMAN NORTH 38, Edmond North 28
WESTMOORE 37, Mustang 35
EDMOND SANTA FE 52, Enid 30
Class 6A-II
PUTNAM CITY 42, Tahlequah 34
SAND SPRINGS 41, Lawton 20
BARTLESVILLE 36, Putnam North 28
PONCA CITY 37, Putnam West 34
Class 5A
ELGIN 36, Piedmont 21
CLAREMORE 30, Sapulpa 27
DEL CITY 45, Pryor 14
GUTHRIE 40, Lawton MacArthur 13
CARL ALBERT 49, El Reno 20
Collinsville 28, COWETA 27
TULSA BISHOP KELLEY 42, McAlester 35
MIDWEST CITY 42, McGuinness 41
Class 4A
CLINTON 31, Bethany 24
ADA 28, Oologah 14
WAGONER 35, Broken Bow 14
TUTTLE 31, Weatherford 14
BLANCHARD 35, Cache 20
CUSHING 38, Sallisaw 24
POTEAU 34, Miami 20
Newcastle 30, ELK CITY 24
Class 3A
PERKINS-TRYON 35, Lone Grove 20
HOLLAND HALL 21, Checotah 20
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 35, Bristow 21
SULPHUR 38, Kingfisher 17
HERITAGE HALL 42, North Rock Creek 17
BERRYHILL 31, Verdigris 30
CASCIA HALL 35, Stigler 21
METRO CHRISTIAN 28, Marlow 27
Class 2A
MILLWOOD 36, Crossings Christian 21
PURCELL 38, Holdenville 35
IDABEL 47, Henryetta 22
Kansas 27, PAWHUSKA 24
KINGSTON 42, Frederick 14
CHANDLER 37, Alva 21
KIEFER 52, Vinita 34
SEQ. TAHLEQUAH 31, Heavener 30
PRAGUE 35, Spiro 27
TULSA VICTORY CHRISTIAN 35, Owasso Rejoice Christian 24
JONES 40, Chisholm 17
DAVIS 30, Lindsay 21
Sperry 33, ADAIR 30
Vian 34, EUFAULA 29
WASHINGTON 48, Lexington 10
OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 41, Meeker 35
Class A
FAIRVIEW 38, Hobart 14
CRESCENT 28, Ringling 17
STROUD 35, Morrison 17
GORE 38, Fairland 20
DIBBLE 42, Cashion 14
WALTERS 31, Mooreland 21
COLCORD 35, Pocola 27
WOODLAND 31, Liberty 20
HOMINY 35, Allen 17
Panama 28, WYANDOTTE 27
APACHE 35, Thomas 20
STRATFORD 28, Hinton 24
CENTRAL SALLISAW 35, Quapaw 21
Pawnee 35, Hartshorne 31
MINCO 42, Elmore City 17
HOOKER 31, Mangum 27
Class B
LAVERNE 46, Ringwood 28
OKEENE 44, Cyril 36
KEOTA 48, Quinton 30
WETUMKA 48, Yale 22
VELMA-ALMA 52, Covington-Douglas 40
Shattuck 44, GARBER 42
DRUMRIGHT 46, Davenport 18
CADDO 58, Foyil 30
DEWAR 52, Cave Springs 20
TULSA REGENT PREP 50, Depew 20
OKLAHOMA BIBLE 56, Hollis 32
SW Covenant 48, WILSON 44
WELEETKA 34, Barnsdall 28
Webbers Falls 58, WELCH 50
SEILING 48, Alex 12
TURPIN 38, Pond Creek-Hunter 36
Class C
TIMBERLAKE 42, Geary 28
MAUD 40, Coyle 36
WILSON (HENRYETTA) 44, Paoli 26
RYAN 40, Tyrone 28
TIPTON 40, Buffalo 20
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 32, Graham-Dustin 30
THACKERVILLE 40, Copan 26
Mt. View-Gotebo 36, WAYNOKA 34
