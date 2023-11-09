Advertisement

The Oklahoman's high school football picks for every first-round playoff game

Hallie Hart and Nick Sardis, The Oklahoman
Each week, The Oklahoman high school sports staff predicts the score of every high school football game in the state. Here are the picks for the first round of playoffs.

Last week’s record: 140-23 (85.9%)

Season record: 1,388-329 (80.8%)

Bomber Jahhim Mahmoud runs as the Midwest City Bombers play the Elgin Owls on Nov 3, 2023; Midwest City, Oklahoma, United States; at Midwest City High School. Mandatory Credit: Steve Sisney-The Oklahoman
Bomber Jahhim Mahmoud runs as the Midwest City Bombers play the Elgin Owls on Nov 3, 2023; Midwest City, Oklahoma, United States; at Midwest City High School. Mandatory Credit: Steve Sisney-The Oklahoman

Thursday’s Oklahoma high school football game

Class 6A-I

Broken Arrow 35, NORMAN 31

Friday’s Oklahoma high school football games

Class 6A-I

NORMAN NORTH 38, Edmond North 28

WESTMOORE 37, Mustang 35

EDMOND SANTA FE 52, Enid 30

Class 6A-II

PUTNAM CITY 42, Tahlequah 34

SAND SPRINGS 41, Lawton 20

BARTLESVILLE 36, Putnam North 28

PONCA CITY 37, Putnam West 34

Class 5A

ELGIN 36, Piedmont 21

CLAREMORE 30, Sapulpa 27

DEL CITY 45, Pryor 14

GUTHRIE 40, Lawton MacArthur 13

CARL ALBERT 49, El Reno 20

Collinsville 28, COWETA 27

TULSA BISHOP KELLEY 42, McAlester 35

MIDWEST CITY 42, McGuinness 41

Class 4A

CLINTON 31, Bethany 24

ADA 28, Oologah 14

WAGONER 35, Broken Bow 14

TUTTLE 31, Weatherford 14

BLANCHARD 35, Cache 20

CUSHING 38, Sallisaw 24

POTEAU 34, Miami 20

Newcastle 30, ELK CITY 24

Class 3A

PERKINS-TRYON 35, Lone Grove 20

HOLLAND HALL 21, Checotah 20

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 35, Bristow 21

SULPHUR 38, Kingfisher 17

HERITAGE HALL 42, North Rock Creek 17

BERRYHILL 31, Verdigris 30

CASCIA HALL 35, Stigler 21

METRO CHRISTIAN 28, Marlow 27

Class 2A

MILLWOOD 36, Crossings Christian 21

PURCELL 38, Holdenville 35

IDABEL 47, Henryetta 22

Kansas 27, PAWHUSKA 24

KINGSTON 42, Frederick 14

CHANDLER 37, Alva 21

KIEFER 52, Vinita 34

SEQ. TAHLEQUAH 31, Heavener 30

PRAGUE 35, Spiro 27

TULSA VICTORY CHRISTIAN 35, Owasso Rejoice Christian 24

JONES 40, Chisholm 17

DAVIS 30, Lindsay 21

Sperry 33, ADAIR 30

Vian 34, EUFAULA 29

WASHINGTON 48, Lexington 10

OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 41, Meeker 35

Class A

FAIRVIEW 38, Hobart 14

CRESCENT 28, Ringling 17

STROUD 35, Morrison 17

GORE 38, Fairland 20

DIBBLE 42, Cashion 14

WALTERS 31, Mooreland 21

COLCORD 35, Pocola 27

WOODLAND 31, Liberty 20

HOMINY 35, Allen 17

Panama 28, WYANDOTTE 27

APACHE 35, Thomas 20

STRATFORD 28, Hinton 24

CENTRAL SALLISAW 35, Quapaw 21

Pawnee 35, Hartshorne 31

MINCO 42, Elmore City 17

HOOKER 31, Mangum 27

Class B

LAVERNE 46, Ringwood 28

OKEENE 44, Cyril 36

KEOTA 48, Quinton 30

WETUMKA 48, Yale 22

VELMA-ALMA 52, Covington-Douglas 40

Shattuck 44, GARBER 42

DRUMRIGHT 46, Davenport 18

CADDO 58, Foyil 30

DEWAR 52, Cave Springs 20

TULSA REGENT PREP 50, Depew 20

OKLAHOMA BIBLE 56, Hollis 32

SW Covenant 48, WILSON 44

WELEETKA 34, Barnsdall 28

Webbers Falls 58, WELCH 50

SEILING 48, Alex 12

TURPIN 38, Pond Creek-Hunter 36

Class C

TIMBERLAKE 42, Geary 28

MAUD 40, Coyle 36

WILSON (HENRYETTA) 44, Paoli 26

RYAN 40, Tyrone 28

TIPTON 40, Buffalo 20

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 32, Graham-Dustin 30

THACKERVILLE 40, Copan 26

Mt. View-Gotebo 36, WAYNOKA 34

