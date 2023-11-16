Advertisement

The Oklahoman's high school football picks for every second-round playoff game

Hallie Hart and Nick Sardis, The Oklahoman
·2 min read

Each week, The Oklahoman high school sports staff predicts the score of every high school football game in the state. Here are the picks for the second round of the playoffs.

Last week’s record: 75-13 (85.2%)

Season record: 1,463-342 (81.1%)

Friday’s Oklahoma high school football games

Class 6A

BIXBY 62, Norman 24

CHOCTAW 35, Sand Springs 22

DEER CREEK 39, Bartlesville 28

Edmond Santa Fe 31, JENKS 28

MUSKOGEE 49, Ponca City 20

OWASSO 49, Norman North 42

STILLWATER 42, Putnam City 21

TULSA UNION 38, Westmoore 31

Class 5A

CARL ALBERT 35, Collinsville 31

DEL CITY 28, Guthrie 27

ELGIN 30, Claremore 28

TULSA BISHOP KELLEY 31, Bishop McGuinness 21

Del City's D'Marion Turner intercepts a pass intended for Booker T. Washington's Kayden McClellan during the high school football game between Del City and Booker T. Washington at Del City High School in Del City, Okla., Thursday, Aug., 31, 2023.
Del City's D'Marion Turner intercepts a pass intended for Booker T. Washington's Kayden McClellan during the high school football game between Del City and Booker T. Washington at Del City High School in Del City, Okla., Thursday, Aug., 31, 2023.

Class 4A

BLANCHARD 35, Sallisaw 21

Ada 20, CLINTON 17

POTEAU 31, Newcastle 21

WAGONER 28, Tuttle 21

Class 3A

HERITAGE HALL 38, Berryhill 24

PERKINS-TRYON 27, Tulsa Holland Hall 20

TULSA LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 34, Sulphur 24

Marlow 28, TULSA CASCIA HALL 24

Class 2A

ADAIR 29, Vian 27

IDABEL 42, Kansas 38

JONES 41, Davis 30

KIEFER 44, Sequoyah Tahlequah 32

KINGSTON 32, Alva 24

MILLWOOD 34, Purcell 26

Tulsa Victory Christian 40, PRAGUE 39

WASHINGTON 44, Meeker 17

Crossings Christian's Holden Manchester is brought down by Millwood's Micho Lavine on Nov. 10 in the Class 2A playoffs.
Crossings Christian's Holden Manchester is brought down by Millwood's Micho Lavine on Nov. 10 in the Class 2A playoffs.

Class A

APACHE 31, Stratford 24

CENTRAL SALLISAW 30, Pawnee 21

COLCORD 28, Woodland 27

DIBBLE 35, Walters 28

FAIRVIEW 38, Crescent 31

HOMINY 28, Wyandotte 20

MINCO 31, Hooker 24

STROUD 30, Gore 27

Class B

DEWAR 54, Tulsa Regent Prep 40

DRUMRIGHT 52, Caddo 46

ENID OKLAHOMA BIBLE 52, Southwest Covenant 30

LAVERNE 46, Okeene 28

Yale 48, KEOTA 44

SEILING 38, Turpin 28

VELMA-ALMA 56, Garber 52

WELEETKA 40, Webbers Falls 22

Class C

THACKERVILLE 34, Waynoka 32

TIMBERLAKE 44, Coyle 26

TIPTON 40, Graham-Dustin 24

Ryan 38, WILSON HENRYETTA 36

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: The Oklahoman's Week 12 picks for every HS football game in the state