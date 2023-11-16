The Oklahoman's high school football picks for every second-round playoff game
Each week, The Oklahoman high school sports staff predicts the score of every high school football game in the state. Here are the picks for the second round of the playoffs.
Last week’s record: 75-13 (85.2%)
Season record: 1,463-342 (81.1%)
More: 'Very skilled athlete': Why Wagoner's Alexander Shieldnight committed to OU football
Friday’s Oklahoma high school football games
Class 6A
BIXBY 62, Norman 24
CHOCTAW 35, Sand Springs 22
DEER CREEK 39, Bartlesville 28
Edmond Santa Fe 31, JENKS 28
MUSKOGEE 49, Ponca City 20
OWASSO 49, Norman North 42
STILLWATER 42, Putnam City 21
TULSA UNION 38, Westmoore 31
Class 5A
CARL ALBERT 35, Collinsville 31
DEL CITY 28, Guthrie 27
ELGIN 30, Claremore 28
TULSA BISHOP KELLEY 31, Bishop McGuinness 21
More: 'Very skilled athlete': Why Wagoner's Alexander Shieldnight committed to OU football
Class 4A
BLANCHARD 35, Sallisaw 21
Ada 20, CLINTON 17
POTEAU 31, Newcastle 21
WAGONER 28, Tuttle 21
Class 3A
HERITAGE HALL 38, Berryhill 24
PERKINS-TRYON 27, Tulsa Holland Hall 20
TULSA LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 34, Sulphur 24
Marlow 28, TULSA CASCIA HALL 24
Class 2A
ADAIR 29, Vian 27
IDABEL 42, Kansas 38
JONES 41, Davis 30
KIEFER 44, Sequoyah Tahlequah 32
KINGSTON 32, Alva 24
MILLWOOD 34, Purcell 26
Tulsa Victory Christian 40, PRAGUE 39
WASHINGTON 44, Meeker 17
More: The Oklahoman's Class 6A-I to C high school football rankings for Week 12
Class A
APACHE 31, Stratford 24
CENTRAL SALLISAW 30, Pawnee 21
COLCORD 28, Woodland 27
DIBBLE 35, Walters 28
FAIRVIEW 38, Crescent 31
HOMINY 28, Wyandotte 20
MINCO 31, Hooker 24
STROUD 30, Gore 27
Class B
DEWAR 54, Tulsa Regent Prep 40
DRUMRIGHT 52, Caddo 46
ENID OKLAHOMA BIBLE 52, Southwest Covenant 30
LAVERNE 46, Okeene 28
Yale 48, KEOTA 44
SEILING 38, Turpin 28
VELMA-ALMA 56, Garber 52
WELEETKA 40, Webbers Falls 22
Class C
THACKERVILLE 34, Waynoka 32
TIMBERLAKE 44, Coyle 26
TIPTON 40, Graham-Dustin 24
Ryan 38, WILSON HENRYETTA 36
More: Oklahoma high school football: Four downs on first-round playoff upsets & more
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: The Oklahoman's Week 12 picks for every HS football game in the state