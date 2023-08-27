The Oklahoman's Class 6A-I to C high school football rankings for Week 1
Here are The Oklahoman's high school football rankings for Week 1.
Class 6A-I
(previous rank in parentheses)
Bixby (1) – 1-0
Tulsa Union (2) – 1-0
Owasso (3) – 0-1
Edmond Santa Fe (9) – 1-0
Jenks (3) – 0-1
Norman North (5) – 0-0
Mustang (7) – 0-0
Moore (NR) – 1-0
Broken Arrow (6) – 0-1
Edmond Memorial (8) – 0-1
Dropped out: Westmoore (10) – 0-1
Class 6A-II
Muskogee (2) – 1-0
Deer Creek (3) – 1-0
Stillwater (1) – 0-1
Choctaw (4) – 0-0 (Week 0 game susp.)
Sand Springs (5) – 1-0
Tulsa Booker T. Washington (6) – 0-1
Lawton (8) – 0-0
Bartlesville (9) – 0-0
Ponca City (7) – 0-1
Putnam City (10) – 0-1
Class 5A
Carl Albert (1) – 1-0
Del City (2) – 0-0 (Week 0 game susp.)
McAlester (3) – 1-0
Guthrie (4) – 1-0
Collinsville (5) – 0-0
Elgin (6) – 0-0
Piedmont (7) – 1-0
Coweta (8) – 0-1
Midwest City (9) – 0-0
Sapulpa (10) – 0-1
Class 4A
Wagoner (1) – 0-0
Blanchard (2) – 0-0
Tuttle (3) – 1-0
Poteau (4) – 1-0
Elk City (5) – 1-0
Newcastle (7) – 1-0
Clinton (8) – 1-0
Hilldale (10) – 0-0
Weatherford (6) – 0-1
Ada (NR) – 1-0
Dropped out: Bethany (9) – 0-1
Class 3A
Heritage Hall (1) – 0-0
Tulsa Lincoln Christian (2) – 1-0
Tulsa Metro Christian (3) – 0-0
Perkins-Tryon (4) – 0-0
Sulphur (5) – 0-0
Marlow (6) – 0-0
Bristow (8) – 0-0
Stigler (9) – 1-0
Tulsa Cascia Hall (7) – 0-1
Verdigris (10) – 0-0
Class 2A
Millwood (1) – 0-0
Washington (2) – 1-0
Jones (3) – 1-0
Tulsa Victory Christian (4) – 1-0
Beggs (5) – 0-0
Kiefer (6) – 1-0
Chandler (7) – 0-0
Sequoyah Claremore (8) – 1-0
Tulsa Rejoice Christian (10) – 1-0
Vian (9) – 0-1
Class A
Fairview (1) – 1-0
Colcord (2) – 0-0
Stroud (3) – 0-0
Hominy (4) – 1-0
Crescent (6) – 1-0
Hooker (5) – 0-1
Ringling (7) – 0-0
Woodland (8) – 0-0
Wynnewood (9) – 0-0
Minco (10) – 1-0
Class B
Laverne (1) – 1-0
Dewar (2) – 0-0
Seiling (3) – 0-0
Tulsa Regent Prep (4) – 1-0
Wetumka (5) – 0-0
Velma-Alma (7) – 1-0
Enid Oklahoma Bible (8) – 1-0
Covington-Douglas (9) – 1-0
Weleetka (6) – 0-1
Barnsdall (NR) – 1-0
Dropped out: Keota (9) – 0-1
Class C
Tipton (1) – 0-0
Waynoka (2) – 1-0
Bartlesville Wesleyan Christian (4) – 0-0
Mountain View-Gotebo (5) – 0-0
Timberlake (3) – 0-1
Graham-Dustin (7) – 1-0
Thackerville (6) – 1-0
Wilson-Henryetta (8) – 0-0
Maysville (10) – 1-0
Coyle (NR) – 1-0
Dropped out: Maud (9) – 0-1
