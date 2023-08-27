The Oklahoman's Class 6A-I to C high school football rankings for Week 1

Hallie Hart, The Oklahoman
Here are The Oklahoman's high school football rankings for Week 1.

Class 6A-I

(previous rank in parentheses)

  1. Bixby (1) – 1-0

  2. Tulsa Union (2) – 1-0

  3. Owasso (3) – 0-1

  4. Edmond Santa Fe (9) – 1-0

  5. Jenks (3) – 0-1

  6. Norman North (5) – 0-0

  7. Mustang (7) – 0-0

  8. Moore (NR) – 1-0

  9. Broken Arrow (6) – 0-1

  10. Edmond Memorial (8) – 0-1

Dropped out: Westmoore (10) – 0-1

Edmond Santa Fe's Demarius Robinson runs the ball and scores during the game against Jenks at Allan Trimble Stadium in Jenks, OK on 8/25/23. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Class 6A-II

  1. Muskogee (2) – 1-0

  2. Deer Creek (3) – 1-0

  3. Stillwater (1) – 0-1

  4. Choctaw (4) – 0-0 (Week 0 game susp.)

  5. Sand Springs (5) – 1-0

  6. Tulsa Booker T. Washington (6) – 0-1

  7. Lawton (8) – 0-0

  8. Bartlesville (9) – 0-0

  9. Ponca City (7) – 0-1

  10. Putnam City (10) – 0-1

Class 5A

  1. Carl Albert (1) – 1-0

  2. Del City (2) – 0-0 (Week 0 game susp.)

  3. McAlester (3) – 1-0

  4. Guthrie (4) – 1-0

  5. Collinsville (5) – 0-0

  6. Elgin (6) – 0-0

  7. Piedmont (7) – 1-0

  8. Coweta (8) – 0-1

  9. Midwest City (9) – 0-0

  10. Sapulpa (10) – 0-1

Class 4A

  1. Wagoner (1) – 0-0

  2. Blanchard (2) – 0-0

  3. Tuttle (3) – 1-0

  4. Poteau (4) – 1-0

  5. Elk City (5) – 1-0

  6. Newcastle (7) – 1-0

  7. Clinton (8) – 1-0

  8. Hilldale (10) – 0-0

  9. Weatherford (6) – 0-1

  10. Ada (NR) – 1-0

Dropped out: Bethany (9) – 0-1

Class 3A

  1. Heritage Hall (1) – 0-0

  2. Tulsa Lincoln Christian (2) – 1-0

  3. Tulsa Metro Christian (3) – 0-0

  4. Perkins-Tryon (4) – 0-0

  5. Sulphur (5) – 0-0

  6. Marlow (6) – 0-0

  7. Bristow (8) – 0-0

  8. Stigler (9) – 1-0

  9. Tulsa Cascia Hall (7) – 0-1

  10. Verdigris (10) – 0-0

Class 2A

  1. Millwood (1) – 0-0

  2. Washington (2) – 1-0

  3. Jones (3) – 1-0

  4. Tulsa Victory Christian (4) – 1-0

  5. Beggs (5) – 0-0

  6. Kiefer (6) – 1-0

  7. Chandler (7) – 0-0

  8. Sequoyah Claremore (8) – 1-0

  9. Tulsa Rejoice Christian (10) – 1-0

  10. Vian (9) – 0-1

Class A

  1. Fairview (1) – 1-0

  2. Colcord (2) – 0-0

  3. Stroud (3) – 0-0

  4. Hominy (4) – 1-0

  5. Crescent (6) – 1-0

  6. Hooker (5) – 0-1

  7. Ringling (7) – 0-0

  8. Woodland (8) – 0-0

  9. Wynnewood (9) – 0-0

  10. Minco (10) – 1-0

Class B

  1. Laverne (1) – 1-0

  2. Dewar (2) – 0-0

  3. Seiling (3) – 0-0

  4. Tulsa Regent Prep (4) – 1-0

  5. Wetumka (5) – 0-0

  6. Velma-Alma (7) – 1-0

  7. Enid Oklahoma Bible (8) – 1-0

  8. Covington-Douglas (9) – 1-0

  9. Weleetka (6) – 0-1

  10. Barnsdall (NR) – 1-0

Dropped out: Keota (9) – 0-1

Class C

  1. Tipton (1) – 0-0

  2. Waynoka (2) – 1-0

  3. Bartlesville Wesleyan Christian (4) – 0-0

  4. Mountain View-Gotebo (5) – 0-0

  5. Timberlake (3) – 0-1

  6. Graham-Dustin (7) – 1-0

  7. Thackerville (6) – 1-0

  8. Wilson-Henryetta (8) – 0-0

  9. Maysville (10) – 1-0

  10. Coyle (NR) – 1-0

Dropped out: Maud (9) – 0-1

