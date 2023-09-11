The Oklahoman's Class 6A-I to C high school football rankings for Week 3
Here are The Oklahoman's high school football rankings for Week 3.
More: Vote for The Oklahoman's Landmark Fine Homes HS football player of the week for Week 2
Class 6A-I
(previous rank in parentheses)
Bixby (1) – 3-0
Owasso (3) – 2-1
Norman North (5) – 2-0
Edmond Santa Fe (4) – 1-1
Jenks (7) – 1-2
Tulsa Union (2) – 2-1
Mustang (6) – 2-0
Moore (8) – 3-0
Edmond North (NR) – 1-2
Edmond Memorial (9) – 1-2
Dropped out: Broken Arrow (10) – 0-3
More: How 'electric' Mason James showed Norman North’s resilience in win over Edmond Santa Fe
Class 6A-II
Muskogee (1) – 2-1
Choctaw (4) – 1-0
Deer Creek (2) – 1-2
Stillwater (3) – 0-2
Sand Springs (5) – 1-1
Tulsa Booker T. Washington (7) – 1-2
Putnam West (NR) – 3-0
Putnam North (NR) – 2-1
Lawton (6) – 1-1
Ponca City (9) – 0-2
Dropped out: Bartlesville (8) – 0-2, Putnam City (10) – 0-3
More: Oklahoma high school football: Four downs on Week 2's best upsets, finishes and more
Class 5A
Carl Albert (1) – 3-0
Del City (2) – 2-0
Guthrie (4) – 3-0
Collinsville (5) – 2-0
Elgin (6) – 2-0
Piedmont (7) – 3-0
McAlester (3) – 2-1
Sapulpa (8) – 2-1
Tulsa Bishop Kelley (NR) – 1-2
McGuinness (9) – 2-1
Dropped out: Midwest City (10) – 0-2
More: How did Washington breakout star Hudson Howard score five TDs? With 'chip on' shoulder
Class 4A
Wagoner (1) – 2-0
Poteau (4) – 2-0
Blanchard (2) – 1-1
Tuttle (3) – 2-0
Newcastle (6) – 2-0
Ada (10) – 3-0
Elk City (5) – 2-1
Hilldale (8) – 2-0
Clinton (7) – 1-2
Weatherford (9) – 2-1
More: 'Keep relying on our faith': How quarterback Garret Wilson led OCS past Luther down the stretch
Class 3A
Heritage Hall (1) – 2-0
Tulsa Lincoln Christian (2) – 3-0
Tulsa Metro Christian (3) – 1-1
Perkins-Tryon (4) – 2-0
Marlow (5) – 2-0
Stigler (7) – 2-0
Pauls Valley (10) – 3-0
Berryhill (NR) – 1-1
Lone Grove (NR) – 3-0
Tulsa Cascia Hall – (9) – 1-2
Dropped out: Sulphur (6) – 0-2, Bristow (8) – 0-2.
More: Which Oklahoma high school football players are committed to FBS programs?
Class 2A
Washington (1) – 3-0
Millwood (2) – 1-1
Tulsa Victory Christian (3) – 2-1
Jones (4) – 1-2
Tulsa Rejoice Christian (9) – 2-1
Kiefer (6) – 2-0
Chandler (7) – 2-0
Sequoyah Claremore (8) – 2-0
Beggs (5) – 1-1
Vian (10) – 1-2
More: Millwood football sets school record with 81-point rout in Soul Bowl
Class A
Fairview (1) – 3-0
Hominy (2) – 3-0
Colcord (3) – 1-1
Crescent (5) – 3-0
Hooker (6) – 2-1
Ringling (7) – 2-0
Woodland (8) – 2-0
Minco (9) – 3-0
Gore (NR) – 3-0
Hinton (NR) – 3-0
Dropped out: Stroud (4) – 0-2, Wynnewood (10) – 0-2
More: After beating Deer Creek, Mustang football might have Lee Blankenship's 'best team'
Class B
Seiling (3) – 2-0
Dewar (2) – 2-0
Laverne (1) – 2-1
Tulsa Regent Prep (4) – 2-0
Velma-Alma (6) – 2-0
Enid Oklahoma Bible (7) – 3-0
Covington-Douglas (8) – 3-0
Drumright (NR) – 3-0
Weleetka (9) – 2-1
Barnsdall (10) – 3-0
Dropped out: Wetumka (5) – 1-1
More: Oklahoma high school football 2023 season preview: The top players, teams and more
Class C
Tipton (1) – 2-0
Waynoka (2) – 1-1
Mountain View-Gotebo (3) – 2-0
Timberlake (4) – 2-1
Maud (9) – 2-1
Ryan (NR) – 2-0
Bartlesville Wesleyan Christian (5) – 0-1
Wilson-Henryetta (6) – 1-1
Graham-Dustin (7) – 1-1
Sharon-Mutual (NR) – 3-0
Dropped out: Maysville (8) – 1-1, Coyle (10) – 1-1
Hallie Hart covers high school sports for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Hallie? She can be reached at hhart@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @halliehart. Sign up for The Varsity Club newsletter to access more high school coverage. Support Hallie's work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma high school football: The Oklahoman's Week 3 rankings