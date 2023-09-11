The Oklahoman's Class 6A-I to C high school football rankings for Week 3

Here are The Oklahoman's high school football rankings for Week 3.

Class 6A-I

(previous rank in parentheses)

Bixby (1) – 3-0 Owasso (3) – 2-1 Norman North (5) – 2-0 Edmond Santa Fe (4) – 1-1 Jenks (7) – 1-2 Tulsa Union (2) – 2-1 Mustang (6) – 2-0 Moore (8) – 3-0 Edmond North (NR) – 1-2 Edmond Memorial (9) – 1-2

Dropped out: Broken Arrow (10) – 0-3

Norman North's Owen Eshelman, bottom, and Tate Johnson celebrate after Norman North defeated Edmond Santa Fe 31-38 during a high school football game in Edmond, Okla., Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Class 6A-II

Muskogee (1) – 2-1 Choctaw (4) – 1-0 Deer Creek (2) – 1-2 Stillwater (3) – 0-2 Sand Springs (5) – 1-1 Tulsa Booker T. Washington (7) – 1-2 Putnam West (NR) – 3-0 Putnam North (NR) – 2-1 Lawton (6) – 1-1 Ponca City (9) – 0-2

Dropped out: Bartlesville (8) – 0-2, Putnam City (10) – 0-3

Class 5A

Carl Albert (1) – 3-0 Del City (2) – 2-0 Guthrie (4) – 3-0 Collinsville (5) – 2-0 Elgin (6) – 2-0 Piedmont (7) – 3-0 McAlester (3) – 2-1 Sapulpa (8) – 2-1 Tulsa Bishop Kelley (NR) – 1-2 McGuinness (9) – 2-1

Dropped out: Midwest City (10) – 0-2

Class 4A

Wagoner (1) – 2-0 Poteau (4) – 2-0 Blanchard (2) – 1-1 Tuttle (3) – 2-0 Newcastle (6) – 2-0 Ada (10) – 3-0 Elk City (5) – 2-1 Hilldale (8) – 2-0 Clinton (7) – 1-2 Weatherford (9) – 2-1

Class 3A

Heritage Hall (1) – 2-0 Tulsa Lincoln Christian (2) – 3-0 Tulsa Metro Christian (3) – 1-1 Perkins-Tryon (4) – 2-0 Marlow (5) – 2-0 Stigler (7) – 2-0 Pauls Valley (10) – 3-0 Berryhill (NR) – 1-1 Lone Grove (NR) – 3-0 Tulsa Cascia Hall – (9) – 1-2

Dropped out: Sulphur (6) – 0-2, Bristow (8) – 0-2.

Class 2A

Washington (1) – 3-0 Millwood (2) – 1-1 Tulsa Victory Christian (3) – 2-1 Jones (4) – 1-2 Tulsa Rejoice Christian (9) – 2-1 Kiefer (6) – 2-0 Chandler (7) – 2-0 Sequoyah Claremore (8) – 2-0 Beggs (5) – 1-1 Vian (10) – 1-2

Class A

Fairview (1) – 3-0 Hominy (2) – 3-0 Colcord (3) – 1-1 Crescent (5) – 3-0 Hooker (6) – 2-1 Ringling (7) – 2-0 Woodland (8) – 2-0 Minco (9) – 3-0 Gore (NR) – 3-0 Hinton (NR) – 3-0

Dropped out: Stroud (4) – 0-2, Wynnewood (10) – 0-2

Class B

Seiling (3) – 2-0 Dewar (2) – 2-0 Laverne (1) – 2-1 Tulsa Regent Prep (4) – 2-0 Velma-Alma (6) – 2-0 Enid Oklahoma Bible (7) – 3-0 Covington-Douglas (8) – 3-0 Drumright (NR) – 3-0 Weleetka (9) – 2-1 Barnsdall (10) – 3-0

Dropped out: Wetumka (5) – 1-1

Class C

Tipton (1) – 2-0 Waynoka (2) – 1-1 Mountain View-Gotebo (3) – 2-0 Timberlake (4) – 2-1 Maud (9) – 2-1 Ryan (NR) – 2-0 Bartlesville Wesleyan Christian (5) – 0-1 Wilson-Henryetta (6) – 1-1 Graham-Dustin (7) – 1-1 Sharon-Mutual (NR) – 3-0

Dropped out: Maysville (8) – 1-1, Coyle (10) – 1-1

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma high school football: The Oklahoman's Week 3 rankings