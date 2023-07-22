The Oklahoman’s Super 30: How Bergin Kysar’s QB roots strengthen Edmond Santa Fe’s defense

EDMOND – Bergin Kysar considered himself a quarterback.

From the time he played youth flag football, Kysar could lead his team’s offense, using his precocious speed and strength to his advantage. Edmond Santa Fe’s coaches noticed, promoting him to the varsity level as a backup quarterback for his freshman season.

But when Kysar saw then-senior teammate Collin Oliver flying around the field as an edge rusher, a different vision crept into the freshman’s mind.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“I always watched him and was like, ‘Man, I think I could do that,'" Kysar said.

Now, Kysar is entering his senior season with numerous college football offers. He can still sling the ball, but that isn’t the main reason he’s attracting attention.

His priority has shifted to defense.

“He had spent pretty much all of his life doing the quarterback stuff,” said Brandon Kysar, Bergin’s father. “So he’s been a quick study on the defensive side, and he’s caught on well.”

Ranked No. 11 on The Oklahoman’s Super 30 list of the state’s best prospects in the 2024 class, Bergin Kysar has emerged as the next tough, explosive edge rusher in a line of Santa Fe greats.

Advertisement

His first offer came from Oklahoma State, where Oliver has risen to national acclaim. From there, Kysar’s options increased: Air Force, Army, Navy, Sam Houston State, Tulsa and UNLV. He has also visited OU, Kansas State and Kansas.

These opportunities arose because the former quarterback decided to take a chance at a different role.

More: The Oklahoman's Super 30: Red Martel taking his turn as inspirational leader for Beggs

Edmond Santa Fe senior defensive end Bergin Kysar for Super 30. Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Kysar can affect every phase of the game. On special teams, he punts. On offense, he plays tight end.

But his specialty involves rushing the passer – yes, the guy he once was.

Advertisement

Edmond Santa Fe coach Kyle White praised many of the qualities that make Kysar an enticing recruit at edge rusher: his running abilities, weightlifting feats and dedication in the classroom.

“Being a 4.00 student, that opens up a lot of doors and avenues,” White said, “and then (so do) his athleticism and his versatility to be able to play multiple positions, whether it’s on the defensive line, inside or outside on the D-line, or at tight end.”

At the start of his high school career, Kysar backed up Scott Pfieffer, the star quarterback who led the Wolves to a state runner-up finish in 2020. Although Kysar had immediate responsibilities and punted as a freshman in the state finals, he was realistic about his situation.

As an underclassman in a Class 6A-I program, Kysar wouldn’t be promoted to starting quarterback anytime soon.

Advertisement

He and his coaches created an alternate plan.

“I could stand on the sidelines or use my athleticism and body for something otherwise,” Kysar said, “so I started working on playing defensive lineman and getting a little physical.”

Kysar was literally making a 180-degree turn. Flipping to the opposite side of the line of scrimmage, he had to move differently, act differently and strategize differently.

Although he had played some defensive line in middle school, competing on a varsity defense in the largest class of Oklahoma high school football was a whole new challenge to tackle.

More: The Oklahoman's Super 30: How Green has thrived at Classen SAS despite coaching changes

Edmond Santa Fe senior defensive end Bergin Kysar for Super 30. Tuesday, July 11, 2023

When Brandon Kysar watched his son take his first reps at edge rusher in games, the father saw a kid who was trying hard to avoid mistakes. His movements were robotic then, Brandon said, but it was just like starting a new job – Kysar needed a little time to settle in.

Advertisement

“As he’s gained confidence last year and then even more so through this spring and summer, it’s changed the way he plays,” Brandon said.

This transformation stemmed not from a landmark win, but from a revelation during summer camps on college campuses. In many situations, Bergin was accustomed to standing out as the biggest, strongest and fastest kid, his dad said, but this wasn’t the case when he found himself surrounded by other promising recruits.

If he wanted to make an impression, then he would have to push himself more.

“That’s probably the thing that sticks in my mind the most as far as his turning point and where the switch finally came on,” Brandon said.

Advertisement

With this resolve to succeed, Bergin Kysar has leaned on his quarterback background as his superpower.

It’s easier to understand a foe’s tactics if you’ve been in their shoes, and that’s how Kysar operates. When he lines up as an edge rusher, he can envision the field from an offensive point of view, picking up on subtle clues that help him foil an opposing quarterback’s plan.

This isn’t the only way he has embraced change.

More: 'You name it, he does it': How Tulsa commit Collins has carved a special career at Poteau

Despite growing up as a basketball player, Kysar switched gears and took up powerlifting as a junior. Kysar gravitated toward strength training – he worked out at his family’s makeshift gym in their garage, and his father had been a powerlifter in small-town Waynoka – so why not try it, too?

Advertisement

Quickly, the wins stacked up for Kysar at powerlifting meets.

At 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, Kysar carries his significant power from the weight room to the defensive line. He has the physical characteristics of a dynamic edge rusher, and he has learned how to effectively operate in the Wolves’ defensive schemes and stunts.

Although defense has become second nature to Kysar, he isn’t letting himself grow too comfortable anywhere on the field. During the past year, when the Wolves endured a rare one-win season, the team was expecting success instead of chasing it, Kysar said.

So, entering his senior year, Kysar is focused on active pursuit. It’s the key to sacking an unsuspecting quarterback, and this go-getter mentality could help Edmond Santa Fe return to prominence – a status Kysar knows well after reaching the biggest stage of high school football as a freshman.

Advertisement

“This offseason, we’ve really created a mindset to play with a lot more passion and enjoy the process,” Kysar said. “One step at a time, 1% better every single day, and that will eventually lead to wins.”

The Oklahoman’s 2022 Super 30

Name: Bergin Kysar

School: Edmond Santa Fe

Super 30 ranking: No. 11

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 245 pounds

Position: Defensive end/edge rusher

Recruited by: Air Force, Army, Navy, Oklahoma State, Sam Houston State, Tulsa, UNLV

About the series

​​The Oklahoman’s Super 30 feature series will spotlight each high school football player on the Super 30 recruit rankings for the 2024 class. The series continued Saturday with No. 11, Bergin Kysar of Edmond Santa Fe. See No. 10 on the list in Sunday's edition of The Oklahoman. Here are the last five players we’ve featured:

Advertisement

No. 15: Mekusapv “Red” Martel, RB, Beggs

No. 14: Harrison Utley, OL, Norman North

No. 13: Josh Ford, TE, Stillwater

No. 12: Rodney Fields Jr., RB, Del City

No. 11: Bergin Kysar, DL, Edmond Santa Fe

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma HS football: Bergin Kysar, Edmond Santa Fe recruiting profile