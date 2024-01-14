How The Oklahoman selected the 2023 All-State high school football team

After the final 2023 Oklahoma high school football state championship ended in Chad Richison Stadium, it was immediately time for The Oklahoman’s prep sports writers to brainstorm.

I pulled up a blank document on my laptop, and our team – Jordan Davis, Nick Sardis and I – immediately started outlining an All-State roster in the press box.

In the following weeks, that draft underwent many changes.

Coaches across the state submitted forms. We reflected on the best individual performances we saw this season. We weighed input from others, and we had debates. These decisions are never easy, but we collaborated and communicated to reach a point where we have assembled a roster that represents the Oklahoma high school football players who had the best 2023 seasons.

Here’s more insight into how The Oklahoman’s 111th All-State football team was assembled:

How were players nominated?

The Oklahoman emailed forms to high school football coaches across the state, and coaches returned these forms in December.

Coaches not only nominated players from their teams, but also mentioned players from other programs. If a name repeatedly showed up across several coaches’ forms, then that was a good sign we should consider that player.

Players were not required to be nominated by their coaches to make All-State, but if they were not nominated and no one provided their stats, then there is a chance they are not represented on our All-State rosters.

What factors did we weigh?

Several criteria influenced the All-State selections.

Statistics mattered, and overall impact was important.

Although each name had to be categorized on offense, defense or special teams, we often gave strongest consideration to players who had stellar seasons on both sides of the ball. For example, LaDainian Fields’ seven interceptions made him a great contender for Defensive Player of the Year, and his 1,450 receiving yards boosted his case for one of our premier awards because we factored in each player’s full resume.

Postseason success did not dictate All-State selection, but it did play a role. However, we also recognize a star player can certainly compete on a team with a losing record.

Beyond the stats, we used our firsthand observations. Who stood out as we covered games throughout the season? Who had the intangible qualities that could win a game for a team?

Feedback from coaches played a key role in this step, too.

Which decisions were toughest?

Choosing the Offensive Player of the Year, who also happens to be the first-team quarterback this year, was extremely difficult. There were several worthy candidates with compelling arguments, but Jamarian Ficklin emerged as the winner for a variety of reasons.

His season stood out not only for his career, but also in the larger picture of Muskogee football. The program has been completely revitalized, and while Coach of the Year Travis Hill played a big role in this growth, he couldn’t have done it without a quarterback who is a steady, motivational leader. Ficklin now holds a plethora of Muskogee records, and his performance in the state finals was one of the most memorable of the season. However, we also wanted to recognize Andy Bass’ outstanding season at Heritage Hall, so the quarterback/punter fit into the first team at the punter spot.

We had a tough time narrowing our list of running backs, too. Across the state, phenomenal tailbacks were posting impressive numbers, so we had three first-team running backs this year instead of two as we did during the previous season. Xavier Robinson, Demarius Robinson and Malachi Nicholson emerged as the first-team trio, and tailback Rodney Fields Jr. also made the first team as a kick returner.

The competition at linebacker was tough as well. Every decision takes time, but it means these All-State awards are well-deserved. Congratulations on an incredible high school football season, All-Staters.

