Oklahoman Rick Dawson bet on Eric Reed, Rich Strike and won big at 2022 Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From the Winner’s Circle on Saturday, Rick Dawson looked across the Churchill Downs track to the board towering over him from the infield.

In his understandable euphoria, the owner of 80-1 long shot Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike hadn’t taken a moment to do the math. And so after posing for pictures and holding up a trophy and standing for some TV interviews, Dawson had glanced up and seen for the first time his winner’s time.

“Oh my God, did we just win in 2:02.6?” Dawson said. “I told my jockey, ‘Bring him back in 2:02.6 and we’ll win this.’ We just won in 2:02.61. Oh my God. I just saw that.”

That conversation with jockey Sonny Leon had come in the paddock just before one of the most stunning rides in Kentucky Derby history. That it came to fruition added to an already surreal Saturday for Dawson, an Oklahoman who calls himself “semi-retired” from the energy business but owns RedSky Land in Edmond.

"What planet is this?" Dawson said. "I feel like I have been propelled somewhere. I'm not sure. This is unbelievable. I asked my trainer up on the stage, I said, 'Are you sure this is not a dream? Because it can't be true.' He assured me this is real. I said OK."

You can understand the disbelief.

Rich Strike is Dawson’s first Derby horse, the first, too, for jockey Leon and trainer Eric Reed. On Saturday they accomplished a feat veterans sometimes work for decades to achieve and never do.

Dawson aspired for years to own horses, he said, but it took a round of golf to get him in the game.

It was in 2015 or 2016, he said, at Oak Tree National in Edmond. He played with his friend — and the club’s owner — Everett Dobson, who splits his time between Oklahoma and Kentucky and owns Cheyenne Stables.

Through Dobson, Dawson met Pete Sherous, a mutual friend of Reed's. Sherous took Dawson to Keeneland and Churchill Downs for the first time.

"I got in it because I loved it, and it was interesting. It was fun," Dawson said. "I was at a point in my life where I had the time and the energy, wanted to go to the farm, wanted to go — and I learned the business. And Eric was so great about teaching me. If I asked him a stupid question, he didn't say, 'That's a stupid question.' He would just — he would give me a great answer and truthfully, and I would learn from that. And that's how we built what we built."

On Saturday, what they built made history in the Derby, an upset for the ages given Rich Strike's history.

Reed claimed him for Dawson’s RED TR-Racing after a $30,000 maiden-claiming race at Churchill Downs.

"We actually tried to claim another horse in that race as well and we got out-shook," Reed said.

The claiming race was Rich Strike’s only win before the Derby.

In five races since, he’d finished third twice, fourth once and fifth once.

Rich Strike wasn’t supposed to be in the Derby, but a late scratch from D. Wayne Lukas-trained Ethereal Road opened the door.

“It was a consolation prize yesterday when he won the Oaks (with Secret Oath), so I don’t feel too sorry for Mr. Lukas,” Dawson said. “But thanks anyway, sir. I appreciate the opportunity. We always thought if we could just get in — just give us a shot. We’re getting better. We love to go long. Mile and a quarter, it was right in our wheelhouse.”

That’s how it looked Saturday, in a dazzling run that Dawson hoped for but couldn’t have predicted.

“I’ve never, ever felt that life puts a cap on what you can do and there’s nothing you can do to change it,” Dawson said. “I’ve never believed that. I always thought, ‘I’m as smart as the next guy. Maybe I can figure it out, maybe I can’t,’ but I always kept trying. And here we are."

