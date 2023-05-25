The Oklahoman reports that Colorado could ‘soon’ join Big 12

The Pac-12 Conference’s future is up in the air. UCLA and USC are heading to the Big Ten after this season and rumors have swirled about San Diego State and other programs wanting to join the Pac-12.

However, the Colorado Buffaloes remain involved in Big 12 expansion rumors for quite some time, and now the steam has picked up once again, per Berry Tramel of The Oklahoman:

A Big 12 source told me last week that Colorado is ready to commit to joining the Big 12 “soon.”

This is something to monitor over the next few weeks, especially with the offseason here and schools making pushes to join other conferences.

Last summer, Colorado’s chances at receiving a Big 12 invite were much lower, but Deion Sanders’ arrival has suddenly put this program back into national headlines.

In March, the Big 12 was reportedly interested in CU and the other Four Corner schools, so it isn’t shocking to see this come out again. At this rate, it’s only a matter of time before the first domino falls, and maybe it will be Colorado.

Will Colorado be the first domino to fall in the Pac-12? One Big 12 coach says yes. https://t.co/Bz2HPOjHJY — Berry Tramel (@BerryTramel) May 24, 2023

