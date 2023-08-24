The Oklahoman’s 2023 Class A high school football preseason rankings

Here are the Oklahoma high school football teams in Class A, ranked first through 61st.

Last season’s records are listed in parentheses.

1. Fairview (15-0): Quarterback Jax Bernard will lead the offense, and the Yellowjackets will try to claim their second straight title.

2. Colcord (13-1): The Hornets have lots of talent after making it to the semifinals last year. Among their top players are Cade Linn, Cooper Mott, Khaleeal Penn and Gabe Winfield.

3. Stroud (10-3): The Tigers are optimistic following a strong year that ended in the quarterfinals with a 27-21 loss to eventual champion Fairview.

4. Hominy (13-1): Senior quarterback and defensive back Jaxon Woods was incredible last season, completing 68% of his passes for 2,146 yards and 22 scores and running for 1,925 yards and 33 touchdowns on 179 attempts. On defense, he had 75 tackles and eight interceptions.

Fairview's Jax Bernard (15) celebrates the Class A state championship football game between the Fairview Yellowjackets and the Gore Pirates Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Fairview won 32-28.

5. Hooker (9-4): The Bulldogs advanced to the quarterfinals last year and are picked to finish second in District A-1 in The Oklahoman's preseason coaches' poll.

6. Crescent (10-2): The Tigers have both skill and experience, and lineman Stone Fisher is one of their top leaders.

7. Ringling (12-1): Never count out the Blue Devils, who have had lots of success under coach Phil Koons.

8. Woodland (7-5): Star linebacker Jackson Rhodes is back for his senior season and will look to lead Woodland to a strong year.

9. Wynnewood (9-3): The Savages have one of the state's top recruits in Vanderbilt commit and star running back Caden Knighten, a four-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite.

10. Minco (8-3): The Bulldogs have nine returning starters on both sides of the football. Quarterback and safety Reed McMurtrey is among them.

11. Mangum (7-4): The Tigers advanced to the playoffs last season and will try to break into the elite category of Class A football.

12. Boone-Apache (8-3): A legitimate contender to claim the District A-2 title alongside Mangum, watch out for Boone-Apache.

13. Dibble (5-6): Running back and linebacker Jag Norman will lead this bunch as he looks to bounce back from an anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered last season.

14. Walters (10-2): The Blue Devils were impressive last season. They played Ringling close in the second round of the playoffs, losing 28-22.

15. Tonkawa (10-2): The Buccaneers showed promise last season and should be one of the top teams in District A-5.

16. Pawnee (5-5): The Black Bears struggled last season and will try to find more consistency in 2023.

Others: 17. Commerce (7-5); 18. Hartshorne (7-4); 19. Panama (5-5); 20. Pocola (6-5); 21. Christian Heritage Academy (9-3); 22. Stratford (8-3); 23. Elmore City-Pernell (2-8); 24. Texhoma-Goodwell (5-5); 25. Mooreland (6-6); 26. Central Sallisaw (6-4); 27. Ketchum (5-5); 28. Quapaw (10-2); 29. Mounds (5-6); 30. Liberty (5-5); 31. Morrison (3-7); 32. Allen (6-5); 33. Fairland (6-5); 34. Gore (14-1); 35. Thomas-Fay-Custer (1-9); 36. Talihina (0-0); 37. Empire (5-5); 38. Cashion (4-7); 39. Hinton (6-4); 40. Hobart (2-8); 41. Carnegie (2-8); 42. Burns Flat-Dill City (8-3); 43. Merritt (3-7); 44. Wayne (3-7); 45. Haskell (5-6); 46. Afton (2-8); 47. Konawa (3-7); 48. Chelsea (7-4); 49. Rush Springs (2-8); 50. Watonga (2-7); 51. Chouteau-Mazie (2-8); 52. Wyandotte (2-8); 53. Porter (3-6); 54. Sayre (1-9); 55. Healdton (1-9); 56. Wewoka (2-7); 57. Savanna (1-9) ; 58. Cordell (0-10); 59. Canadian (0-9); 60. Hulbert (0-10); 61. Oklahoma Union (0-10)

—Nick Sardis, Staff writer

