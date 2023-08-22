The Oklahoman’s 2023 Class 6A-II high school football preseason rankings

Here are the Oklahoma high school football teams in Class 6A-II, ranked 1st through 16th.

Last season’s records are listed in parentheses.

1. Stillwater (13-0): The Pioneers return from a stellar season in which they claimed their first state title since 1967. Head coach Tucker Barnard left this summer to coach at Shiloh Christian in Arkansas, but offensive coordinator Chad Cawood has been elevated into Barnard’s former role.

2. Muskogee (10-2): With a new stadium, Muskogee made a massive turnaround from its 2-8 finish in 2021. The Roughers return a cast of stars including quarterback Jamarian Ficklin, receiver Kayden McGee and offensive lineman Wesley Harvey.

3. Deer Creek (10-2): The Antlers reached the state semifinals last year, falling in a close matchup with Stillwater. Junior quarterback Grady Adamson returns after a breakout season, while the defense will feature several new starters.

4. Choctaw (11-2): Choctaw faced Stillwater in last year’s state finals. Although All-State quarterback Steele Wasel is now at Akron, the Yellowjackets can turn to Landon Gatson or Cash Williams as the starter.

Stillwater's Heston Thompson (15) celebrates his touchdown catch with Talon Kendrick (3) during last season's Class 6A-II state semifinal in Ponca City.

5. Sand Springs (7-5): The Sandites have finished with a winning record for the past three seasons. Last year, they reached the state quarterfinals.

6. Tulsa Booker T. Washington (7-5): The Hornets are striving for their first state title since 2017. Senior offensive lineman Darian Melendez is a promising college recruit.

7. Ponca City (6-6): Ponca City is on the rise. Last season, Ponca defeated Tahlequah for its first playoff win since 1986.

8. Lawton (7-4): After two straight losing seasons, the Wolverines improved last year.

9. Bartlesville (5-7): Although the Bruins had a losing record, they also improved. Bartlesville defeated Lawton in the first round of playoffs but fell to Stillwater in the quarterfinals.

10. Putnam City (4-7): Willis Alexander enters his first season as Putnam City’s head coach, arriving from Putnam West. The Pirates’ defensive line has to adjust without Taje McCoy, The Oklahoman’s 2022 Defensive Player of the Year.

11. Putnam North (2-9): The Panthers had a tough 2022 season, but several rising stars are back with more experience. Look for junior Kameron Oliver to play multiple positions on both sides of the ball.

12. Tahlequah (3-8): After several winning seasons in Class 5A, the Tigers moved up last year. It was an adjustment to 6A-II as they fell to Ponca City in the first round of playoffs.

13. Putnam West (3-7): With Alexander’s departure, Gregory Johnson was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach. Versatile star Jordan Warrior is entering his senior season.

14. Northwest Classen (2-8): Head coach Corbin Frank is leading the Knights. After going 0-10 in 2021, they broke the losing streak with victories against U.S. Grant and Capitol Hill.

15. Capitol Hill (1-9): Last season, the Redwolves won their first game since 2018. This year, they look to build with coach Clay Sizemore.

16. U.S. Grant (0-10): Grant defeated Northwest Classen in 2021, but last year was tougher. The Generals will strive to break the losing streak this season.

