The Oklahoman’s 2023 Class 6A-I high school football preseason rankings

Here are the Oklahoma high school football teams in Class 6A-I, ranked 1st through 16th.

Last season’s records are listed in parentheses:

1. Bixby (12-1): Although the Spartans’ legendary 58-game win streak ended with a loss to Jenks, they bounced back to cap their debut season in Class 6A-I with a state title. Now, Bixby is aiming for its ninth state championship in a 10-year span.

2. Tulsa Union (11-1): Union went undefeated last year until a six-overtime state semifinal loss to Owasso. The Redhawks have a returning group of dynamic playmakers, including defensive back De’Von Jordan, receiver Jino Boyd and quarterback Shaker Reisig.

3. Jenks (10-3): The Trojans didn’t take state last season, but they made headlines as the team to snap Bixby’s win streak on national television. A state title for Jenks would be the program’s 19th, tying Ada’s Oklahoma high school football record.

4. Owasso (9-5): Despite dealing with injuries last year, Owasso made a strong playoff run, reaching the state finals with a six-overtime win against Union. Versatile quarterback Mason Willingham graduated, but the Rams have a solid offensive line and two senior quarterbacks in Tyler Caviness and Knox Dyson.

5. Norman North (8-3): The Timberwolves reached the state quarterfinals last year and made a statement with a regular-season win against Jenks. They’ll have to adjust without star quarterback Kamden Sixkiller, but Owen Eshelman gained some experience last season when Sixkiller was injured.

6. Broken Arrow (5-7): Last year’s record doesn’t fully reflect Broken Arrow’s talent. The Tigers navigated a loaded schedule, falling to their fellow Tulsa powers but cruising to several lopsided wins against other teams.

7. Mustang (8-3): Several key playmakers graduated – most notably, OU freshman Jacobe Johnson – but Mustang is reloading. As the Broncos figure out which quarterback will replace Tristen Russell, they can lean on a tough offensive line featuring Austin Reed and Samuel Pritz.

8. Edmond Memorial (4-7): The Bulldogs made major strides last year, finishing with their best record since 2016. With Kansas commit David McComb returning at quarterback, Memorial could be a serious contender.

9. Edmond Santa Fe (1-9): The Wolves had some uncharacteristic struggles last season, but they’re striving to leave that record in the past. Junior running back Demarius Robinson is returning from injury, while OU commits Josh Aisosa and Bergin Kysar provide senior leadership.

10. Westmoore (3-8): Quarterback/defensive back MJ Graham has arrived from Southeast for his senior season, giving the Jaguars a major boost. OU commit Mykel Patterson-McDonald is also poised for a big season.

11. Norman (3-8): The Tigers have several notable returners: tailback Devin Alexander, safety/receiver Dax Noles and linebacker Behr Boyd, to name a few. Phoenix Murphy is expected to start at quarterback.

12. Moore (4-6): The Lions missed the playoffs last season, but dynamic receiver CJ Simon returns after a stellar sophomore year. OU commit Liam Evans is one of the top kickers in the nation.

13. Yukon (1-9): After a tough year, the Millers looked solid in a preseason scrimmage against Class 5A defending champion Carl Albert. Brent Barnes is entering his first season as Yukon’s head coach.

14. Enid (6-6): Enid reached the state quarterfinals last year and generated some hype, but the team will have to adjust without the dynamic duo of receiver Tykie Andrews and running back Luke Rauh. Cameron Conder is succeeding Rashaun Woods as head coach.

15. Edmond North (3-8): Former Putnam City coach Carter Whitson is entering his first season leading the Huskies. Star receiver/defensive back Sedrick Frazier graduated, but quarterback Pryce Bender returns after setting school records in yards and touchdowns.

16. Southmoore (1-9): After a winless 2021 season, Southmoore claimed one victory. The SaberCats were 3-8 in 2020. As they strive to build, senior receiver/safety Skyler Mayer is a player to watch.

