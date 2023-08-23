The Oklahoman’s 2023 Class 5A high school football preseason rankings

Here are the Oklahoma high school football teams in Class 5A, ranked first through 31st.

Last season’s records are listed in parentheses. This class does not have 32 teams because Guymon competes independently.

1. Carl Albert (12-2): Last season, Carl Albert maintained its status as a Class 5A dynamo, rolling past McAlester for its sixth state title in seven years. Several stars return this year, including record-setting tailback Xavier Robinson, who committed to OU this summer. And OU quarterback commit Kevin Sperry has moved in from Texas, adding even more power to the Titan machine.

2. Del City (9-3): Del City is growing into a potential superteam with several recent moves. Running back RJ Fields and receiver/defensive back LaDainian Fields arrived from Southeast, while quarterback River Warren joined the Eagles from Bishop McGuinness. Returning lineman Darreyl Thomas is expected to anchor the Eagles at center.

3. McAlester (11-3): After reaching the state finals for two straight years, the Buffs are strong contenders again. Although all-around standout Erik McCarty is starting his OU career, McAlester can depend on returning quarterback Caden Lesnau and 6-foot-7 defensive end/tight end Malachi Wrice.

4. Guthrie (9-3): The Bluejays reached the state quarterfinals last season, and they could be better this year. They have experienced stars on offense in quarterback Hayden Calvert and receiver/running back Jaylen Harper.

5. Collinsville (9-2): Collinsville has recent state championship experience, defeating McAlester for the 2021 crown. Last year, the Buffs eliminated Collinsville in the first round, so the Cardinals look to bounce back this season.

Carl Albert's Xavier Robinson (21) and Trey Washington (7) douse coach Mike Dunn with ice water after beating McAlester 49-7 for the Class 5A football state title on Dec. 3 at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

6. Elgin (8-3): Elgin made a memorable Class 5A debut last year. Although the Owls were bumping up to a larger classification, they performed significantly better than they did in 2021, when they went 4-6 in Class 4A. This year, the Owls return eight starters on offense and nine on defense.

7. Piedmont (7-5): Last season, the Wildcats bounced Midwest City from the first round of playoffs to reach the quarterfinals, where they held their own with McAlester for much of the game. Piedmont retained many starters from that team, including running back Cannon Wood, linebacker Brogan Hardy and quarterback Josh Mars.

8. Coweta (11-1): The Tigers had a tremendous 2022 season, falling only to McGuinness in the state quarterfinals. But they will have to adjust without star quarterback Na’Kylan Starks.

9. Midwest City (8-3): Midwest City recovered from a tough start to emerge as a district champion last year. Although former quarterback DeAngelo Irvin Jr. is at UNLV, Kenneth Colston steps in to lead the Bombers.

10. Sapulpa (7-4): Sapulpa had a solid 2022 season until running into Grove in the first round of playoffs. Now, Emporia State commit Colton Howard is entering his senior year as Sapulpa’s starting quarterback.

11. Lawton MacArthur (6-5): MacArthur had a promising showing at Carl Albert’s preseason scrimmage. Jeremy Hutcheson energizes the Highlanders at running back.

12. Tulsa Bishop Kelley (5-6): After a losing season, the Comets have notable potential for improvement. Tight end/defensive lineman Sam Rhoades V, who is picking up Division I interest, could make a major impact as a senior standout.

13. Claremore (5-6): The Zebras return most of their starters on offense and defense. With more experience, expectations are higher.

14. McGuinness (10-2): After advancing to the state semifinals last year, the Fighting Irish are adapting to significant roster turnover. River Warren left for Del City, while linebacker Kazeyn Bird and running back Mike Taffe graduated. Expect to see junior Damon Cochran II at quarterback.

15. Grove (12-1): Grove kept rolling last year until meeting Carl Albert in the state semifinals. But the Ridgerunners will have to adjust without running back Emmanuel Crawford and quarterback Carson Trimble.

16. Durant (2-8): With a roster featuring four-star defensive lineman/tight end Xadavien Sims, Durant might be a surprise contender this year. Sophomore edge rusher/tight end Colton Yarbrough is also a four-star prospect with D-I offers.

Others: 17. El Reno (5-6); 18. Tulsa Will Rogers (6-4); 19. Glenpool (5-5); 20. Ardmore (3-7); 21. Noble (5-5); 22. Tulsa Edison (4-6); 23. Lawton Eisenhower (2-8); 24. Southeast (6-4); 25. Duncan (3-7); 26. Pryor (2-8); 27. Tulsa East Central (1-9); 28. Shawnee (0-10); 29. Tulsa Memorial (1-9); 30. Tulsa Nathan Hale (0-10); 31. Altus (0-10)

