The Oklahoman’s 2023 Class 4A high school football preseason rankings

Here are the Oklahoma high school football teams in Class 4A, ranked first through 31st.

1. Wagoner (11-3): Wagoner will look to defend its title after beating Cushing in the finals last year. Receiver and linebacker Witt Edwards and defensive end and tight end Alexander Shieldnight are just a couple of standouts for the Bulldogs, and they’ll try to claim their sixth championship in program history.

2. Blanchard (8-4): Quarterback Carson Cooksey is back for his senior season, and the Lions will be tough to stop with him leading the way.

3. Tuttle (9-3): The Tigers have consistently been one of the top programs in Class 4A for a while. Their last title came in 2018 and they lost to Wagoner 13-10 in the quarterfinals last season.

4. Poteau (10-3): Tulsa commit Dax Collins, a defensive back and running back, enters the season as one of the top players in Class 4A. The Pirates run the wing-t offense and are known for an old school style of play.

5. Elk City (11-2): Running back Cooper Garbarino will lead the Elks’ flexbone offense after advancing to the semifinals last season.

Wagoner's Witt Edwards (1) celebrates a fumble recovery during the Class 4A football state championship against Cushing last season in Edmond.
6. Weatherford (5-5): Edge rusher and receiver CJ Nickson is the top recruit in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports. He and the Eagles will try to turn things around after an up-and-down season.

7. Newcastle (7-4): Freshman receiver and defensive back Jalen Lane will be a player to watch for the Racers, as well as quarterback Jackson Bergt.

8. Clinton (7-4): Consistently one of the best programs in Class 4A, don’t sleep on the Red Tornadoes.

9. Bethany (9-2): The Bronchos lost some talent from last season but young players like sophomore receiver and defensive back Evenson Malaska will try to help keep Bethany a contender.

10. Hilldale (9-3): Cash Schiller will be a player to watch. A unique athlete, he’s a standout lineman but also one of the best kickers in the 2025 class.

11. Ada (7-4): Picked to finish second behind Poteau in The Oklahoman’s preseason coaches’ poll for District 4A-4, Ada will likely have a two-quarterback system with Kolten Carlock and Brock Bulls. Linebackers Fisher Marr and George Mattox will be among Ada’s defensive leaders.

12. Broken Bow (7-4): The Savages were solid last year before its season ended with a 48-0 loss to Cushing.

Blanchard's Carson Cooksey looks to throw a pass during the high school football game between Bethany and Blanchard at the Southern Nazarene UniversityÕs Football Stadium in Bethany, Okla., Friday, Oct., 28, 2022.
13. Cushing (13-1): The Tigers lost a lot of talent from last season’s team, but they’ll look to reload and remain relevant.

14. Miami (6-5): The Wardogs have an impressive backfield, led by Hunter Nichols and Seth Davis.

15. Chickasha (7-4): The Fighting Chicks have a new coach in Joe Molder who will try to help them become a fixture in Class 4A football.

16. Oologah-Talala (5-5): The Mustangs are in tough district with Wagoner as the supreme program in 4A-3, but they showed some potential last season.

Others: 17. Tulsa McLain (5-6); 18. Tecumseh (5-5); 19. Cache (3-7); 20. John Marshall (2-8); 21. Harrah (3-7); 22. Madill (4-6); 23. Stilwell (5-5); 24. Classen SAS (2-8); 25. Catoosa (2-8); 26. Skiatook (2-8); 27. Fort Gibson (1-9); 28. Sallisaw (0-10); 29. Woodward (1-9); 30. Bridge Creek (2-8); 31. Cleveland (0-10)

—Nick Sardis, Staff writer

