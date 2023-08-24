The Oklahoman’s 2023 Class 2A high school football preseason rankings

Here are the Oklahoma high school football teams in Class 2A, ranked first through 64th.

Last season’s records are listed in parentheses.

1. Millwood (13-2): After falling to Washington by three points in last year’s state finals, the Falcons are motivated to win a championship with depth on both sides of the ball. The offense features two of the state’s most promising college prospects in junior OU commit Jaden Nickens at receiver and sophomore CJ Turnbull at quarterback. Star tailback Rickey Hunt Jr. has graduated, but North Texas commit Micho Lavine and Cameron Carter can keep the run game active.

2. Washington (15-0): Washington capped a perfect season with its first state title since 1996, and the Warriors are formidable contenders again. Major Cantrell returns at quarterback, and Washington can also rely on the tight end duo of highly touted Power Five recruit Nate Roberts and Iowa State commit Cooper Alexander. The Warriors will need to keep their run game strong after the graduation of Cole Scott.

3. Jones (10-4): The Longhorns reached last year’s semifinals, where they ran into Washington. With all 11 offensive starters back, Jones is in a tremendous spot to contend for the state title. Clayton Creasey leads the Longhorns at quarterback.

4. Tulsa Victory Christian (10-4): Victory rolled through the playoffs last season until meeting Millwood in the semifinals. With senior quarterback Ayden Hamilton and tenacious linebacker Teyton “Tot” Chandler, expect Victory to make another run.

5. Beggs (7-5): Beggs went through highs and lows last year, and one of the biggest statements was a first-round playoff win against Owasso Rejoice Christian. This season, the Golden Demons look for more consistency. With Kansas commit Red Martel at running back and Power Five recruit Ryan Grayson at receiver, Beggs can have a multidimensional offense.

6. Kiefer (11-2): Kiefer advanced to the state quarterfinals in 2022. Quarterback Jaxon Worley returns for his senior season as Kiefer looks to make another playoff push.

7. Chandler (9-4): Chandler was also a 2022 quarterfinalist as running back Casmen Hill led the way. Although Hill graduated, Alec Jackson is poised for a big year at quarterback, and running back/linebacker Carson Clagg returns after missing last season with an ACL injury.

8. Sequoyah Claremore (11-2): Sequoyah Claremore was a sleeper team last year, steadily building a solid resume before marching into the state quarterfinals. Landon Gilbreath returns as a dual-threat quarterback.

9. Vian (9-3): Vian fell to Kiefer in the second round of last season’s playoffs, but the Wolverines consistently finish with winning records. Although they will have to adjust without star running back DeSean Mays, they have rising talent.

10. Tulsa Rejoice Christian (10-1): Rejoice was arguably the best team in Class 2A through much of last year, but an undefeated record collapsed at the hands of Beggs in the playoffs. Although the graduation of Chance Wilson is a major loss, Cale Marley is ready to step in at quarterback.

11. Idabel (9-4): Idabel made a surprise run last season, defeating Warner and Beggs to reach the state quarterfinals. With Ravian Larry and Matrail Lopez returning, expect another big year.

12. Prague (10-2): Prague started last season 8-0. Although the Red Devils ended up falling to Victory Christian in the second round of playoffs, they made some noise – and have potential to do the same this year.

13. Eufaula (10-2): The Ironheads are consistently near the top of Class 2A. Look for Draven Gragg to lead the offensive and defensive lines.

14. Oklahoma Christian School (9-3): OCS had a solid 2022 season but a tough playoff draw, meeting Washington in the second round. Tanner Roof is entering his first season as the Saints’ coach after leading Edmond North.

15. Davis (9-2): Davis dominated district play last season, but that success didn’t translate to the playoffs. This year, the Wolves could be contenders if they establish consistency.

16. Holdenville (9-2): Holdenville defeated every district opponent except for Davis last season. It was a massive turnaround from a 1-9 record in 2021.

Others: 17. Lindsay (8-4); 18. Crossings Christian (8-3); 19. Vinita (8-3); 20. Luther (6-5); 21. Community Christian (7-5); 22. Spiro (6-5); 23. Warner (8-3); 24. Sperry (6-5); 25. Purcell (5-5); 26. Kansas (5-5); 27. Frederick (8-4); 28. Pawhuska (6-5); 29. Henryetta (5-6); 30. Antlers (3-7); 31. Hugo (7-4); 32. Perry (4-6); 33. Kingston (5-6); 34. Hennessey (7-4); 35. Meeker (3-7); 36. Atoka (5-6); 37. Bethel (4-6); 38. Alva (3-7); 39. Newkirk (5-6); 40. Roland (2-8); 41. Adair (2-8); 42. Salina (5-5); 43. Morris (3-7); 44. Sequoyah Tahlequah (1-9); 45. Marietta (2-7); 46. Tishomingo (4-6); 47. Heavener (2-8); 48. Okemah (4-6); 49. Comanche (3-7); 50. Westville (3-7); 51. Okmulgee (2-8); 52. Kellyville (3-7); 53. Valliant (3-6); 54. Coalgate (2-8); 55. Chisholm (1-9); 56. Keys (Parkhill) (0-10); 57. Star Spencer (1-9); 58. Nowata (2-8); 59. Crooked Oak (2-7); 60. Caney Valley (1-9); 61. Lexington (1-9); 62. Blackwell (1-9); 63. Wilburton (0-10); 64. Little Axe (0-10).

