Oklahoma WR D.J. Graham to enter the transfer portal

The Oklahoma Sooners 2023 regular season closed with a win over TCU. And with Oklahoma State’s win over BYU, the Sooners are now focused on their bowl destination and closing out their 2024 recruiting class.

As the Sooners now deal with a coaching change as offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is expected to be named the next head coach at Mississippi State, transfer portal season has begun.

The Sooners now have two players looking for opportunities elsewhere. After Marcus Hicks announced his decision to enter the portal, cornerback turned wide receiver D.J. Graham is entering the transfer portal.

In a post shared on social media, Graham said, “It has been an honor to be part of this awesome and storied football program for the past three years at the University of Oklahoma. I thank God for the opportunity I was afforded to be a Sooner; however, I have arrived at a crossroad in my career, and with much prayer and consultation with my parents, and wise counsel, I will be entering the NCAA transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.”

Graham went on to thank former coaches Lincoln Riley, Cale Gundy, and Kerry Cook, in addition to current wide receivers coach Emmitt Jones.

It was a childhood dream fulfilled. I’ll bleed Crimson and Cream forever. Thank you Sooner Nation❤️#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/I6mM6fsFWi — Davon Graham II (@djgraham_) November 26, 2023

Graham, a two-way star coming out of Keller Central in North Texas, originally played cornerback for the Oklahoma Sooners but made the switch last offseason to wide receiver. He performed well in the spring game but suffered an injury that kept him out of much of the 2023 season.

Graham will be forever remembered for his incredible interception against Nebraska in the 2021 renewal of the old Big 8 rivalry.

The Sooners found a lot of wide receiver depth this season with the emergence of Andrel Anthony, Nic Anderson, and Jayden Gibson. With those three coming back, the possibility of a Jalil Farooq return, players like Brenen Thompson and Jaquaize Pettaway, and a star-studded wide receiver class in 2024, Graham was likely going to be squeezed out of the wide receiver rotation next season.

Graham has great ball skills that will allow him an opportunity to make an impact at his next stop.

