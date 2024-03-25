Oklahoma women's basketball vs Indiana live score updates in NCAA March Madness

Coach Jennie Baranczyk and the fifth-seeded Oklahoma Sooners face the fourth-seeded Indiana Hoosiers on Monday night in the second round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament in Bloomington, Indiana.

Here's what you need to know about the Sooners (23-9, 15-3 Big 12) and Hoosiers (25-5, 15-3 Big Ten):

More: OU women's basketball can reach NCAA Sweet 16, but Sooners 'have to bring it' vs Indiana

Oklahoma basketball live score updates vs. Indiana

More: How OU basketball's experience paid off vs FGCU in women's NCAA Tournament opener

OU vs. Indiana women's basketball highlights

Tweets by OU_WBBall

More: Oklahoma women vs Indiana in March Madness: Prediction for 2024 NCAA Tournament game

Half: Sooners 30, Hoosiers 29

OU is 20 minutes away from the Sweet 16 and a date with undefeated South Carolina on Friday in Albany, N.Y.

Aubrey Joens is 3-for-4 from the field with seven points for OU. Skylar Vann still leads the way with 10 points.

Sydney Parrish (12 points) and Mackenzie Holmes (nine points) lead the way for the Hoosiers.

End 1Q: OU 19, Indiana 19

The Sooners look pretty crisp on offense and have added a slow start.

Skylar Vann leads OU with eight points early.

What time does OU basketball vs. Indiana start?

Date: Monday, March 25

Time: 5:30 p.m. CT

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

The Sooners and Hoosiers will tip off their NCAA Tournament game at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

More: Oklahoma women vs Indiana in March Madness: Prediction for 2024 NCAA Tournament game

What channel is OU vs. Indiana basketball on today?

More: How Payton Verhulst's transfer to OU women's basketball paying off on and off court

Oklahoma vs. Indiana betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, March 25

Spread: Indiana (-8.5)

Over/under: 156.5

Moneyline: OU +340 | Indiana -450

More: How OU women's basketball senior Jordan Moser continues to make a big impact for Sooners

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU women's basketball vs Indiana: NCAA live score updates, highlights