Oklahoma Women’s Basketball SEC opponents for 2024-2025 released

The back-to-back Big 12 champions take their conference crown into a new challenge in the 2024-2025 season when they make their first run through the SEC. Jennie Baranczyk’s crew will face new foes, including a pair of the best women’s basketball teams in the country.

On Tuesday, the SEC revealed the conference opponent breakdown for the first year in the expanded conference.

The Sooners will welcome Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Texas, and Texas A&M. The Sooners will face Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, and Tennessee on the road.

Surprisingly, the Sooners will only face the Texas Longhorns one time next season, with the conference opting to play a home-and-home series between the Sooners and the Missouri Tigers.

Baranczyk and her staff have built a strong program over the last several seasons and earned a big-time commitment from Raegan Beers this offseason. Beers provides a great frontcourt presence to a team that is returning a ton of talent from last year’s squad.

The SEC features some of the best basketball programs and coaches in the country like South Carolina, who went undefeated in 2023-2024 and won the national championship. LSU won the national championship the year before and lost to Iowa in the elite eight last season. Tennessee is one of the greatest programs of all time with eight national titles from 1987 to 2008.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire