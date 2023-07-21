Oklahoma women’s basketball 2023 conference opponents announced

The Big 12 released its conference schedule for the upcoming season after adding four new schools to the fold.

The Sooners are coming off an impressive 2022-2023 campaign in which they went 26-7 and earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA women’s tournament.

But they are replacing some of their best players. Three of their top five scorers, Madi Williams, Ana Llanusa and the all-time NCAA 3-point leader Taylor Robertson are gone.

The Sooners added Louisville Cardinals transfer Payton Verhulst, Iowa State Cyclones transfer Aubrey Joens and Oklahoma State Cowgirls transfer Lexy Keys to the squad. Combine the new additions and the way head coach Jennie Baranczyk has them rolling, and 2024 looks like another big year ahead.

On Thursday, they found out who they will play in the Big 12 in 2023-2024.

The Big 12 slate is 𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚! Sooner Nation…you ready? Season tickets » https://t.co/BWuyE8kQwd pic.twitter.com/u4fHcBy6hU — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) July 20, 2023

The Sooners will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats, Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas State Wildcats, Oklahoma State Cowgirls and Texas Longhorns at home and on the road. They will take on the Baylor Lady Bears, UCF Knights, TCU Horned Frogs, and Texas Tech Lady Raiders at home only. On the road only, Oklahoma will take on the BYU Cougars, Houston Cougars, Iowa State Cyclones, and the West Virginia Mountaineers.

It should be an exciting and fun final season for the Sooners in the Big 12. They hope you come and pack the Lloyd Noble Center for one final year before heading off to the SEC.

