Oklahoma’s win over Texas the most watched game of week 6

The eyes of the nation were on the Cotton bowl on Saturday, literally. The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns played for the 119th time in an all-time classic, and Sooner Nation reacted accordingly on social media.

Outside of the blowout from 2022, the Sooners and Longhorns have been all-time games across the national landscape. The run of classics began in 2018 when Oklahoma came all the way back just to lose on a walk-off field goal. Then there was the four-overtime game in 2020, the 28-7 comeback game in 2021, and now this one.

The Sooners led for much of the game, but the Longhorns’ defense did a great job in the second half stifling the Sooners’ offense. The Longhorns took the lead with 1:17 remaining, and then what Dillon Gabriel did next will go down in the rivalry’s history.

Gabriel led the Sooners on a 75-yard drive in 1:02 to take the lead and seal the win. That game was the most watched game of the weekend, totaling 7.87 million (On3).

The Red River Shootout certainly lived up to its name last week as Oklahoma fought off Texas to win the highly anticipated showdown. As a result, the Sooners moved up to No. 5 in the AP Top 25, and the victory had some of the highest TV ratings of the college football season so far. – Nick Schultz, On3 Sports

The ironic part was all offseason these two teams heard from the Big 12 and its commissioner about how they don’t run the conference. They had to hear about it not being that big of a loss when they leave next year for the SEC. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was in attendance

The other eight Big 12 schools that played combined for 4.681 million views. So, as the old saying goes, numbers never lie.

