Oklahoma Wide Receiver Spencer Jones Almost Loses Eye in Bar Fight

Oklahoma wide receiver Spencer Jones sustained serious injuries following a bar fight earlier this month, TMZ reports.

The wideout—who played in every game for the Sooners last season—was involved in a bathroom fistfight at Logies on the Corner in Norman, Oklahoma. The altercation was caught on video, but it’s unclear who started the confrontation. However, Jones can be seen telling a man to get out of the bathroom before a fight breaks out.

Was it really power hour if you didn’t get in a fight on the piss-soaked bathroom floor? pic.twitter.com/lWombEtc3g — Old Row Oklahoma (@OldRowSooners) February 20, 2021

Jones was taken to the ground and punched by a man who ended up putting the athlete in a chokehold. The fight was eventually broken up, but not before Jones sustained career-threatening injuries.

The redshirt senior’s attorney Woodrow “Woody” Glass told OUDaily.com that his client nearly lost an eye during the scuffle. Glass says Jones had to go through extensive surgery to repair his left orbital socket.

“Dr. Brooks came out of that surgery saying he’s extraordinarily lucky at this point, that he’s lucky he didn’t lose the eye altogether,” Glass said. “And so he was able to do some things surgically to rebuild that orbital socket and thinks everything is eventually going to come back to normal, but it’s going to take a while for him to fully recover.”

Glass went on to insist his client was trying to defuse the tension. “He was trying to de-escalate that situation. But unfortunately, it wasn’t de-escalated despite his best efforts, and he became the victim of this vicious assault you’ve seen.”

The Oklahoma University Athletic Department confirmed it was aware of the situation but did not comment further. At this point, it’s unclear if local police are investigating the matter.

