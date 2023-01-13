Oklahoma welcomes 14 mid-year enrollees to campus as the spring semester starts

Oklahoma has seen a number of players leave this offseason via the transfer portal, graduation, or to pursue professional careers in the NFL. In response, Brent Venables and his coaching staff signed their highest-rated class in quite some time. While we won’t see any live action from Team 129 until the spring game, it will be encouraging to know that over half of the 2023 recruiting class will enroll early to acclimate to the collegiate athlete lifestyle.

With classes starting January 17, Oklahoma’s 2023 signees will move in this weekend. Which members of the Class of 2023 can we look out for in winter workouts and spring practices? Take a look below.

QB Jackson Arnold

EDGE PJ Adebawore

S Peyton Bowen

C Joshua Bates

OL Cayden Green

RB Kalib Hicks

DL Derrick LeBlanc

ATH Erik McCarty

LB Phil Picciotti

RB Daylan Smothers

WR Keyon Brown

DB Makari Vickers

DB Jasiah Wagoner

DL Ashton Sanders

14 of the 25 members of the class of 2023 will join the Sooners football program for the off-season program. For multiple freshmen, this early leg-up can be invaluable.

For example, five-star QB Jackson Arnold can begin to learn the playbook, have actual live reps, and build chemistry with the receivers. For players who play in the trenches like Cayden Green, PJ Adebawore, Derrick LeBlanc, Ashton Sanders, and Joshua Bates, the early time with Jerry Schmidt getting stronger can only help them as they pursue early playing opportunities.

Brent Venables and his staff will be thrilled to welcome their newest players to the program for good as they prepare team 129 to be ready for 2023.

List

Which players signed with the Oklahoma Sooners 2023 recruiting class?

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire