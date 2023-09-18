It's Oklahoma week for the Bearcats. Here's everything you need to know before Saturday.

Come high noon Saturday, it will have been 84 days since the University of Cincinnati has been an official member of the Big 12 conference.

After a 2-1 non-conference run by Coach Scott Satterfield's Bearcats, they now take on their first league opponent. The Oklahoma Sooners will come sweepin' down the plain like the wind just as Rodgers and Hammerstein wrote in the tune that became the state song in 1953.

Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables stands with players following the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Coached by Brent Venables, the Sooners are 3-0.

Venables actually has some experience vs. Cincinnati having been Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator under Bob Stoops when the Sooners beat the Bearcats in 2008 and 2010.

With UC still looking for their first win over Oklahoma, here are some early notes on the young men from Norman's what you need to know about the Sooners:

Why are they Sooners?

There was a Land Rush in 1889 and President Benjamin Harrison, a Miami University grad, proclaimed the Unassigned Lands (now Oklahoma) open to settlement April 22 of that year. Those who got a "head start" were called Sooners. Oklahoma's football team adopted the name in 1908.

The Sooner Schooner takes the field wih the Oklahoma team before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Oklahoma won 73-0.

Will the Sooner Schooner appear?

Sadly, the mini-Conestoga wagon led by horses Boomer and Sooner only appears at home games and bowls. The Sooner Schooner first appeared in 1964 months after The Beatles invaded America.

What is Oklahoma's enrollment compared to UC?

Numbers published last fall had Oklahoma at 28,840. Last month UC projected their enrollment at 50,500. That said, capacity at Nippert Stadium is 40,000 while the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium holds 80,126.

Where is Oklahoma University?

It was founded in 1890 in Norman, Oklahoma. Were you to drive from Norman to Nippert this weekend it would take you 12 hours and 53 minutes covering 860.4 miles.

Who leads the Oklahoma/UC series?

The Sooners are up 2-0. In 2008, Brian Kelly's squad lost on Sept. 6, 52-26 after cutting the Oklahoma lead to 28-20 early in the fourth quarter. In 2010, the first UC team of Butch Jones lost a winnable game at then-Paul Brown Stadium as Oklahoma won 31-29. The Bearcats had several costly turnovers and miscues in the Sept. 25 contest

Sept. 25, 2010; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Adrien Robinson (88) dives for the pylon for a touchdown as Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Demontre Hurst (19) is late on the coverage during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium.

Venables got a slight measure of revenge against Jones for the close game to start this season when Oklahoma walloped Arkansas State, his new team, 73-0 to start this season.

"They were pretty good when we played there in the past," Venables said of UC at Big 12 Media Days. "Coach (Luke) Fickell did a great job of developing a program and took it to new levels. They've done a great job of building a talented roster. Coach Satterfield will have those guys ready. When Oklahoma shows up, it's a 'game seven' mentality from everyone we play. We're not sneaking up on anybody."

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables leaves the field after a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Oklahoma won 73-0.

UC is somewhat familiar with their quarterback

Dillon Gabriel, at 5-11, 204 pounds led Oklahoma's offense to an average of 510 yards and 37 points per game last season in the 11 games he started. In the two starts he missed they averaged just 12 points. UC played him in his first two seasons at UCF, winning 27-24 at Nippert in 2019 when the Knights were No. 18 and again 36-33 in 2020 in Orlando. The Bearcats intercepted him three times in 2019, but just once in 2020. In both games, Gabriel was sacked three times.

The Bearcats are familiar with Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who faced Cincinnati when he played for UCF.

Malik Vann, Taj Ward and Justin Harris are the only current defenders who played in the 2019 game, with Vann, Harris, Deshawn Pace and Ethan Wright appearing in the 2020 game.

Celebrity Sooners

From Hollywood, there's Ed Harris, James Garner and Dennis Weaver and from country music fame there's Toby Keith. The NBA's Blake Griffin is in the fold as well as former footballers Brian Bosworth (the sheriff in Fansville), Baker Mayfield, Adrian Peterson and J.C. Watts, who later became a congressman. Coaching-wise, Tennessee's Josh Heupel and former Texas coach Darrell Royal were Sooner grads.

If you follow pro wrestling, veteran announcer Jim "JR" Ross was at the last Oklahoma game vs. UC in 2010 and is a tremendous fan.

Now is the time

If you ever wanted to see Oklahoma football, this will more than likely be your last chance in Cincinnati. The Sooners, along with Texas, bolt the Big 12 for the SEC next season to continue their Red River Showdown there.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats Big 12 debut vs Oklahoma Sooners set for Saturday