Oklahoma walks it off in WCWS semifinal, faces Texas in the championship series

The Texas Longhorns were waiting to find out who they would face in the best-of-three Women’s College World Series championship. On Tuesday afternoon they finally received their answer with the Oklahoma Sooners emerging from the WCWS semifinals. The Sooners walked it off 6-5 in the bottom of the eighth to return to the championship series.

After falling behind 5-2 after three innings, Oklahoma worked to start chipping away at the Florida lead. Keagan Rothrock gave up a two-run home run to Cydney Sanders in the bottom of the fourth to cut the lead to one. Finally in the bottom of the sixth, OU scored the tying run on a Ella Parker single to bring Avery Hodge into score.

After Florida failed to score in the top of the seventh, Oklahoma came to bat to try and finish this game off. With one out, Kasidi Pickering hit a double to right center to get into scoring position. Rylie Boone was walked on four pitches but that would be all they would get. Sanders would strike out on a riser and Hodge would flyout to left.

One inning later, senior Jayda Coleman goes opposite field with the walk-off home run to send Oklahoma to the championship finals against the Longhorns.

Red River Rivalry upgraded to the national championship level.

