Oklahoma vs Western Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma vs Western Carolina prediction and game preview.

Oklahoma vs Western Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK

Network: SoonerSports.com

Oklahoma (1-0) vs Western Carolina (0-1) Game Preview

Why Western Carolina Will Win

Oklahoma did everything possible to give away the game to Tulane.

The Sooners got up big, took their foot off the gas, and they almost gagged late as the offense came up with just three points in the second half.

The running game didn’t do nearly enough, there were a whole slew of mistakes, and the team and base are already mentally going to be moving on to Nebraska the next week.

Okay, enough stalling …

Why Oklahoma Will Win

Western Carolina are about to run into a buzzsaw in the first few minutes.

The Catamounts were 1-5 in the FCS spring session, went 0-3 in 2020 – including a 49-9 loss to North Carolina – and dropped the opener to Eastern Kentucky 31-28.

The D can get behind the line, the running game isn’t awful and …

Oklahoma is going to come out roaring after the way last week ended. The offensive line has to do more for a running game that stalled too often, Spencer Rattler will want to take target practice, and this won’t be like your normal paycheck game in the first quarter.

What’s Going To Happen

Oklahoma can call its shot. It’ll put up a huge number in the first half and keep the intensity up with the backups in the second half.

The defense will make a point to keep the Catamounts from getting one.

Oklahoma vs Western Carolina Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 55, Western Carolina 0

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 1

