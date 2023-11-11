Oklahoma vs. West Virginia: TV channel, streaming, odds, how to watch Saturday's game

Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel (8) looks to throw a pass in the second half during a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

The Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) look to put their woes behind them and shift their focus to West Virginia (6-3) in a Week 11 match-up at Gaylord Memorial Stadium.

The Sooners suffered a 24-27 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 118th Bedlam last week. Sooners' quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 20 of 40 attempts for 259 yards and two touchdowns in the game against the Cowboys and set the OU single-quarter record for total offense with 289 yards in the first quarter. Now, Brent Venables and the Sooners are hoping to break their two-game losing streak and get back on track for a bid in the Big 12 Championship game.

West Virginia's 37-7 victory against the BYU Cougars in Week 10 secured their place in a postseason bowl game. The Mountaineers’ freshman, Jahiem White, played exceptionally well, rushing for a career-high 146 yards and carrying the ball 16 times, also a career high. Thanks to White's contribution, the Mountaineers have now achieved a record of 13 consecutive games with at least 140 rushing yards, the highest among Power Five schools.

Despite the recent back-to-back losses, the Sooners are still favored to win against West Virginia by 12 points.

Week 11: 2023 NCAA Football game acores and schedule

How to watch No. 17 Oklahoma vs. West Virginia: TV channel, streaming

The No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) kick-off against the West Virginia Mountaineers at 7:00 p.m., ET on Fox.

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia injury news:

Sooners RB Marcus Major (shoulder) is questionable for Week 11

Sooners LB Danny Stutsman has "every intention to play this week," Venables said this week.

Mountaineers WR Hudson Clement (undisclosed) is questionable for Week 11

Mountaineers OL Doug Nester (undisclosed) is questionable for Week 11

NCAA odds Week 11: No. 17 Oklahoma vs. West Virginia lines, betting odds

The Sooners are favorites to defeat the Mountaineers, according to the BetMGM college football odds.

Spread favorite: Oklahoma (-12)

Moneyline: Oklahoma (-600), West Virginia (+425)

Total: 58.5 points

Oklahoma Sooners Football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: Oklahoma 73-0 Arkansas State, Final

Week 2: Oklahoma 28-11 SMU, Final

Week 3: Oklahoma 66-17 Tulsa, Final

Week 4: Oklahoma 20-6 Cincinnati, Final

Week 5: Oklahoma 50-20 Iowa State, Final

Week 6: Oklahoma 34-30 Texas, Final

Week 7: Bye Week

Week 8: Oklahoma 31-29 UCF, Final

Week 9: Oklahoma 33-38 Kansas, Final

Week 10: Oklahoma 24-27 Oklahoma State, Final

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Oklahoma vs. West Virginia, 7:00 p.m., ET, FOX

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Oklahoma vs. BYU, TBD

Week 13: Sat 11/25: Oklahoma vs. TCU, 12 p.m., ET, FOX

West Virginia Mountaineers Football schedule and results:

Week 1: West Virginia 15-38 Penn State, Final

Week 2: West Virginia 56-17 Duquesne, Final

Week 3: West Virginia 17-6 Pittsburgh, Final

Week 4: West Virginia 20-13 Texas Tech, Final

Week 5: West Virginia 24-21 TCU, Final

Week 6: Bye Week

Week 7: West Virginia 39-41 Houston, Final

Week 8: West Virginia 34-48 Oklahoma State, Final

Week 9: West Virginia 28-41 UCF, Final

Week 10: West Virginia 37-7 BYU, Final

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: West Virginia vs. Oklahoma, 7:00 p.m., ET, FOX

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: West Virginia vs. Cincinnati, TBD

Week 13: Sat 11/25: West Virginia vs. Baylor, TBD

