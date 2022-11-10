Oklahoma vs West Virginia Prediction Game Preview

Associated Press

Kenny Golladay is going to get another chance to show the New York Giants they didn't waste a lot of money signing him as a free agent last year. Golladay expects to return to the lineup Sunday when the Giants (6-2) host the Houston Texans (1-6-1). The 29-year-old Golladay has missed the past four games while dealing with a knee injury and he is hoping to add a spark to an injury-riddled receiving group.