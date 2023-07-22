Oklahoma vs USC in Round 2 for another star running back

This story begins with two brothers. Playing in the same backfield as his brother Gavin Sawchuk, a four-star prospect who signed with the Oklahoma Sooners, Gabe Sawchuk had 1,757 all-purpose yards and scored 21 touchdowns during his two seasons at Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian.

Gabe Sawchuk is looking forward to the future. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound three-star back is ready to take over the backfield this season in 2023. He is also looking to lock in with a school during the year as well.

Gabe’s current top schools are Colorado, Oklahoma, Arizona State, Cal and USC. Sawchuk will be a name to watch in the 2024 class.

The brother-related angle points toward Oklahoma, but you can see that three Pac-12 schools are involved in this recruitment, plus USC, a future member of the Big Ten located on the West Coast. Sawchuk is clearly thinking about playing in the West, which would seem to make this recruitment less than a foregone conclusion at this point. It will be fascinating to see how the contours and tension points of this recruitment change, if at all, in the coming months.

Gabe Sawchuk 5‘10“ 180 is a talented running back from Highlands Ranch Valor Christian HS, CO. Class of 2024. Has the speed, vision, balance and burst along with big time moves. Also plays corner. 3.0 GPA. Brother at Oklahoma, dad played for Louisiana Tech.⁦@gsawchuk25⁩ pic.twitter.com/GDOUn6BlYD — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) March 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire