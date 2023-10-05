Oklahoma vs. Texas: How to watch Red River Rivalry game, with schedule, injuries and odds

In their final Red River Rivalry Showdown game in the Big 12, the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns will meet at a traditional neutral site for a Week 6 match-up. The teams will play at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, for their 119th matchup in 2023.

Both teams are heading to Dallas ranked and undefeated. This game could be the toughest challenge for Brent Venables since becoming head coach at Oklahoma last season. The Sooners are seeking redemption after last year's historic 49-0 loss to the Longhorns.

No. 3 Texas is coming off a 26-point win over No. 24 Kansas in Week 5. This year, the Longhorns are having their most successful season since 2009, with an impressive defense that is allowing only 4.71 yards per play and an offense that is tied with Georgia at 6.89 yards per play.

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns are favorites to win against the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners in Week 6.

How to watch: Catch football action with a Fubo subscription.

How to watch No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Texas, TV and streaming:

The No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) kick-off against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns at 12:00 p.m., ET on ABC. You can also watch via Fubo.

Notable football players and injury news:

Sooners' LB Phil Picciotti is out for the season

Sooners' DB Jayden Rowe is out for the season

Longhorns' CB Ryan Watts (lower-body) questionable for Week 6

Longhorns' TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle) questionable for Week 6

NCAA Odds Week 6: No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Texas Lines, betting trends:

The Longhorns are favorites to defeat the Sooners, according to the BetMGM odds.

Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps.

Against the spread (ATS): Oklahoma +4.5 (-110), Texas -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Oklahoma (+155), Texas (-192)

Total: 59.5 points

Oklahoma Sooners football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: Oklahoma 73-0 Arkansas State Final

Week 2: Oklahoma 28-11 SMU Final

Week 3: Oklahoma 66-17 Tulsa Final

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Oklahoma 20-6 Cincinnati, Final

Week 5: Oklahoma 50-20 Iowa State, Final

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Oklahoma vs. Texas, 12:00 p.m. ET, ABC

Week 7: Sat. 10/21: Oklahoma vs. UFC, TBD

Week 8: Sat. 10/28: Oklahoma vs. Kansas, TBD

Week 9: Sat. 11/04: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State, TBD

Week 10: Sat. 11/11: Oklahoma vs. West Virginia, TBD

Week 11: Sat. 11/18: Oklahoma vs. BYU, TBD

Week 12: Sat 11/24: Oklahoma vs. TCU, 12 p.m., ET, FOX

Bowl season: College football bowl projections: Michigan now top of the playoff ahead of Georgia

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Red River Rivalry: How to watch Oklahoma vs. Texas game, schedule, odds