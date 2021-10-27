Oklahoma vs Texas Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Oklahoma vs Texas Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Oklahoma (8-0), Texas Tech (5-3)

Oklahoma vs Texas Tech Game Preview

Why Texas Tech Will Win

Anything interesting happening at Texas Tech?

Here’s the crazy thing about the firing of head coach Matt Wells – the team is still in the midst of what could be a bowl season with one more win.

It’s been up-and-down, and the blowout losses to Texas and TCU didn’t help, but this isn’t a bad team for interim head coach Sonny Cumbie to work with.

The offense hasn’t been a strong as it should be – and it’s certainly not consistent enough – but the passing game is still the second-best in the Big 12 despite losing starting QB Tyler Shough to a collarbone injury, and the run defense has been solid, for the most part, allowing fewer than 100 yards in five games.

Oklahoma will go through a lull. It isn’t a team that keeps its foot on the pedal for a full 60 minutes – the opportunities will be there to take over the game.

Why Oklahoma Will Win

Get Caleb Williams and the running game going right away.

First of all, the Sooners need to crank up the energy and interest to a whole other level after coming out dead-flat against Kansas. That happens with a few quick early scoring drives, and it makes things easier if the O line can blast the Red Raider front off the ball.

Texas Tech was able to stuff the Kansas State running game last week, but TCU and Texas each ripped off well over 300 yards on the ground and won easily. Since Williams has taken over, the OU rushing attack has taken off.

Oklahoma failed to get to 200 rushing yards in the four games against FBS teams before Texas, and it’s averaging 261 per game since the quarterback switch.

What’s Going To Happen

This is all about energy and focus.

Will Texas Tech be able to rally around Cumbie and crank up the intensity with a shot to make a massive statement?

OU had one blowout win over TCU and great second halves against Texas and Kansas, but this is one brutally inconsistent team.

The Sooners will win – it’ll go on a scoring run when it needs to – but it’ll do what it does and take about a quarter of the game off to let Texas Tech make this interesting.

Oklahoma vs Texas Tech Prediction, Lines

Oklahoma 50, Texas Tech 31

Line: Oklahoma -20, o/u: 67

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

