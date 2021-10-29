Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech: Who the experts are picking to win

The Oklahoma Sooners come into their matchup as a 19.5 point favorite* over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Sooners are looking to put their best foot forward after a disappointing first half against the Kansas Jayhawks that saw them trail by 10 at halftime in their 35-23 win of the the Big 12’s perenniel last place team.

Though Texas Tech’s been through their own drama this week, they’re a dangerous team coming into Norman. They have nothing to lose. Interim head coach Sonny Cumbie will be “playing with house money” as LSU Tigers Wire Managing Editor and Texas Tech fan Patrick Conn described to me on the Locked On Sooners Podcast. Conn felt like it will be a close game and the Red Raiders would give the Sooners a fight.

In our Sooners Wire Staff Predictions, I picked the Sooners to win, but feel like it will be another close game. My colleagues Josh Helmer and Bryant Crews felt Oklahoma would have a nice day and win by more than two touchdowns.

Though Oklahoma is the more talented team on paper, this game has the potential to be a dog fight right to the very end.

Let’s take a look around the nation and see how what college football experts have to say about this game.

Betting lines are courtesy of Tipico Sports Book.

Pete Fuitak, College Football News

The Sooners will win – it’ll go on a scoring run when it needs to – but it’ll do what it does and take about a quarter of the game off to let Texas Tech make this interesting. Oklahoma 50, Texas Tech 31

Kerry Miller, Bleacher Report

The timing on Texas Tech’s decision to fire Matt Wells—nearly 48 hours after its most recent game, with a 5-3 record, less than a week before facing No. 4 Oklahoma and less than a week away from a bye week—was quite bizarre. But now the Red Raiders must face the Sooners in Norman with neither the coach nor quarterback with which they began the season. Good luck with that. Oklahoma has been about as disappointing as an 8-0 team can be, but Caleb Williams and Co. can still put points on the board in a hurry. And this Texas Tech defense previously allowed 52 points to TCU and 70 points to Texas. If Oklahoma is ever going to look like the team that opened the season at No. 2 in the AP poll with strong national championship expectations, this should be it. Oklahoma 49, Texas Tech 24

Chris Hummer, 247Sports

Your guess is as good as mine in terms of what Oklahoma and Texas Tech we see this week. The Sooners just had a borderline embarrassing performance against Kansas, while Texas Tech endured heartbreak against K-State and then suddenly lost its coach midseason. I have major concerns about Oklahoma’s secondary in this matchup. But I just think the Sooners are in a better position to respond than the Red Raiders right now. Oklahoma 42, Texas Tech 21

Brad Crawford, 247Sports

At some point, the Sooners are going to a lose a game they shouldn’t this season. I don’t think this is it, not with the coaching announcement this week at Texas Tech. Oklahoma gets the Red Raiders in a good spot here and finally plays well at home and covers. Oklahoma 42, Texas Tech 20

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports

Athlon Sports Staff

Steve Lassan: Oklahoma Mark Ross: Oklahoma Ben Weinrib: Oklahoma

Allen Kenney, Athlon Sports

Nevertheless, the boost that Caleb Williams has provided to OU’s offense is undeniable. The Sooners can test defenses in so many different ways with the freshman behind center. Playing in front of a home crowd, the rookie should put on a show and lead OU to its ninth win. Oklahoma 45, Texas Tech 21

R.J. Coyle, Dallas Morning News

Another heavy underdog will head into Norman and put up a surprising fight against Oklahoma. The Texas Tech players have had an emotional week and will rally around their new head coach. Tech has the offensive firepower to both limit the possessions by the OU offense and put up some points of their own, and that will make it a game into the fourth quarter. But Oklahoma has by far the best player on the field. Williams saved his team last week with a pair of spectacular plays, and he’ll show again on Saturday why he’s deserving of Heisman conversation despite having only taken over at the quarterback position three games ago. Williams does it with his arm and his legs, and the Sooners win another close one to remain unbeaten. Oklahoma 48, Texas Tech 40

Joe Williams, Sports Book Wire

The Sooners survived a scare in Kansas of all places, prevailing 35-23 last week. Oklahoma trailed 10-0 at half and 17-14 after three quarters, but it pulled away behind a 21-6 fourth quarter to avert disaster in the unlikeliest of places. OU has turned to QB Caleb Williams since the Texas game and hasn’t looked back, averaging 47.3 points per game (PPG) in the previous three outings. Oklahoma 45, Texas Tech 31

