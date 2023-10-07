Oklahoma vs. Texas live score, updates, highlights from Red River Rivalry in Cotton Bowl

The stage is set for the Red River Rivalry in 2023, and it looks like this year's is going to have some real impact.

Both Oklahoma and Texas enter the Cotton Bowl 5-0 and 2-0 in Big 12 play thus far on the season, looking to force the conference championship to go through them. There is some extra gravitas brought this season, with it being the final team these two programs will square off as members of the Big 12.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey will be on hand to see Dillon Gabriel taking on Quinn Ewers, as the Sooners look for a signature win in this early part of the year. Texas, of course, has a big win under its belt already with a huge victory over Alabama, but that was back in September. The No. 4 Longhorns are hoping to continue to work their way up the rankings after Saturday's game against the No. 12 Sooners.

This will be Gabriel's first taste of the Red River Rivalry, and it's a game with legitimate stakes for Oklahoma. If the Sooners win, they may have a straight shot to the Big 12 championship game. After a debacle under first-year coach Brent Venables in 2022, that would be a huge step forward.

Follow along for full scores, highlights and updates from Oklahoma vs. Texas in the Red River Rivalry:

Oklahoma vs. Texas score

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Oklahoma — — — — — Texas — — — — —

Oklahoma schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Oklahoma 73, Arkansas State 0 Saturday, Sept. 9 Oklahoma 28, SMU 11 Saturday, Sept. 16 Oklahoma 66, Tulsa 17 Saturday, Sept. 23 Oklahoma 20, Cincinnati 6 Saturday, Sept. 30 Oklahoma 50, Iowa State 20 Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. No. 3 Texas (Dallas)* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. UCF* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Kansas* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Oklahoma State* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. West Virginia * Saturday, Nov. 18 at BYU* Friday, Nov. 24 vs. TCU* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big 12 championship game (Arlington, Texas)

Texas schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Texas 37, Rice 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Texas 34, Alabama 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Texas 31, Wyoming 10 Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas 38, Baylor 6 Saturday, Sept. 30 Texas 40, Kansas 14 Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. No. 12 Oklahoma (Dallas)* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Houston* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. BYU* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Kansas State* Saturday, Nov. 11 at TCU* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Iowa State* Friday, Nov. 24 at Texas Tech* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big 12 championship game (Arlington, Texas)

