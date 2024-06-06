Oklahoma vs Texas in Game 2 of the NCAA softball WCWS championship series: See top photos

Yahoo Sports

We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.