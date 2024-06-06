Oklahoma vs Texas in Game 2 of the NCAA softball WCWS championship series: See top photos
View our top photos from Game 2 of the NCAA softball WCWS championship series between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
The Sparks rookie had plenty to say about her WNBA rookie class, headlined by Caitlin Clark.
In the first at-bat, Skenes struck out Ohtani on three pitches. In the second, Ohtani demolished a home run.
Dan Hurley may be headed to the Lakers. It was probably inevitable.
Swiatek is searching for a third straight singles title at Roland Gartros
Team USA, participating in its first World Cup, defeated cricket powerhouse Pakistan by five runs in a tiebreaking super over.
Chennedy Carter's flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark has become something bigger.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus debuts a special five-part edition of From Deep, highlighting the hits, misses and breakouts at each position from the 2023-24 season. First up, the point guards.
The Sky have broken their silence about the flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark, and they had a lot to say.
TNT will broadcast two first-round games while the other nine games will be on either ABC or ESPN.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski debuts a series investigating historical rookie trends at each position. First up, the tight ends!
The Dodgers-Pirates matchup lived up to its billing.
This could be a better situation than you’d assume at first glance. And Levis has a chance to solidify himself as the guy in Nashville because of it.
Dalton Del Don reveals the top widely available hitters fantasy baseball managers should consider adding for Week 8.
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav reportedly didn't want to pay the market rate to retain rights to the NBA.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first tight end rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.