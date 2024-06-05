Oklahoma vs Texas in Game 1 of the NCAA softball WCWS championship series: See top photos
View our top photos from Game 1 of the NCAA softball WCWS championship series between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners.
View our top photos from Game 1 of the NCAA softball WCWS championship series between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners.
The Sparks rookie had plenty to say about her WNBA rookie class, headlined by Caitlin Clark.
Chennedy Carter's flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark has become something bigger.
The Dodgers-Pirates matchup lived up to its billing.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
"I don't remember when Jordan came into the [NBA], guys looking to go out and beat him up."
Mirra Andreeva is the youngest Grand Slam semifinalist since 1997.
Gordon Hayward said his short time with the Thunder was “disappointing” and “frustrating” after the mid-season trade landed him in Oklahoma City.
Fox Sports will televise one home game for each remaining Pac-12 team.
James is expected to be a second-round pick in June's NBA Draft.
The Detroit Pistons are working on a deal to make New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon the team's new president of basketball operations.
Wembanyama and Holmgren received 99 of a possible 99 first first-place votes.
The co-leader in bets for the No. 1 overall pick is a stunner.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde dive deep on what you need to know regarding the House v. NCAA case settlement, and how it will impact the future of college football.
Dan Devine and Jake Fischer recap the action from Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the Cavaliers firing J.B. Bickerstaff and the 76ers plans to pursue another star this offseason
Bill Walton was one of a kind and lived life to its fullest, even more than his résumé as one of the game's greatest.
Shrewd moves and timely deals have the aggressive Mavericks moving on in the postseason — and perhaps to an even better tomorrow.
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav reportedly didn't want to pay the market rate to retain rights to the NBA.
Kelly said LSU hasn't "fared very well" in its attempts to add transfer defensive linemen.
Wrapping up the best, the wildest and the weirdest from this week in golf.
The return of the long-anticipated college football video game has a release date.