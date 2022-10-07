Oklahoma vs. Texas: Behind Enemy Lines with Longhorns Wire

Less than 24 hours from now, the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns will meet for the 118th time in the series. When the two sides lock up in the Cotton Bowl for the Red River Showdown both teams will be trying to end a losing streak.

Texas has lost four straight games in the Red River Showdown while Oklahoma has lost two-straight in the 2022 season,

Which streak will come to an end on Saturday? Here’s what our Ben Dackiw had to say about what the Sooners need to do to win while Bryant Crews provides his keys to the game.

To provide a bit more insight into this year’s Red River Showdown, we spoke with CJ Mumme of Longhorns Wire.

Who starts at Quarterback?

Sep 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks to throw a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Expect Quinn Ewers to get the start for Texas in this one. Steve Sarkisian stated Texas’ quarterbacks are as healthy as they have been all season. If truly healthy, Ewers will start. – CJ Mumme, Longhorns Wire

How has Texas responded to being the favorite?

Sep 3, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas being favored in this matchup for the first time in 10 years has more to do with Oklahoma’s struggles than anything else. The Sooners are coming off two ugly losses while the Longhorns have played well in four out of five games. Dillon Gabriel’s injury plays a big role as well. – CJ Mumme, Longhorns Wire

Under the radar player to watch on defense?

DeMarvion Overshown and D’Shawn Jamison get lots of attention as playmakers for Texas’ defense. While those two are certainly deserving, senior safety Anthony Cook has been rock solid on the back end for the Longhorns. He does not possess the flashy turnover stats but is one of the team’s better tacklers and leaders of the defense. – CJ Mumme, Longhorns Wire

What’s the strength of an improved Texas defense?

Sep 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) tackles Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas’ defense is a much-improved unit compared to last season. They have been effective at both stopping the run and limiting explosive plays. The sack numbers might not be eye-catching so far, but Texas is doing a good job of affecting the opposing quarterbacks. – CJ Mumme, Longhorns Wire

Which head coach is under the most pressure?

Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian walks on the sideline during the second quarter of their game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Sarkisian and Texas are facing the most pressure in this game. The Longhorns desperately need to turn the momentum around in this rivalry as Oklahoma has won the last four against Texas. The Sooners have the benefit of the doubt of having a first-year head coach and being riddled with injuries. – CJ Mumme, Longhorns Wire

