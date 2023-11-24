Oklahoma vs. TCU preview: Predictions, streaming, odds, and how to watch Friday's game

Nov 18, 2023; Provo, Utah, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) and running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) celebrate a touchdown against the Brigham Young Cougars in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners (9-2) host the TCU Horned Frogs (5-6) in the final game in the regular season as members of the Big 12 Conference. The Sooners' hopes to make it to the Big 12 title game are still alive, while TCU are fighting to become bowl-eligible and will give it their all against the Sooners.

Oklahoma is coming off a close 31-24 win against the BYU Cougars. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel had an excellent first half, throwing for 191 yards and two touchdowns against the Cougars. However, Gabriel suffered an upper-body injury and did not play in the second half.

Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold filled in and completed five out of nine passes for 33 yards and ran for 24 yards. The Sooners’ defense stepped up and helped get across the finish line for the Week 12 win. Gabriel is expected to play against TCU, but his status is still to be determined. If Gabriel is out, Arnold will lead the Sooners in the final game.

TCU is coming off a much-needed 42-17 win against Baylor that ended their three-game losing streak. Quarterback Josh Hoover had an outstanding performance, completing 24 out of 29 passes for 412 yards with two touchdowns. For the Horned Frogs, this is a must-win game as they fight to become bowl-eligible in the final game of the regular season.

Oklahoma vs. TCU Predictions

ESPN: Sooners have a 84.5% chance of winning

According to the ESPN Matchup Predictor, the Oklahoma Sooners have a 84.5% chance of betting the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 13.

Dimers: Oklahoma 35, TCU 27

Staff writes: "While Oklahoma is more likely to win the game, according to DimersBOT, taking TCU moneyline is the best option due to the 7.7% edge identified when comparing our data-led probabilities to the sportsbooks' odds currently on offer."

DocSports: Take the Sooners

Staff writes: "The Sooners come into this matchup with a record of 9-2 for this season. When they last stepped on the field, the Sooners took home the win by a final score of 31-24 when they faced the BYU Cougars. Dillon Gabriel (2 TDs) finished the contest with 191 yards on 13/21 passing while his quarterback rating was 169.7. He didn't toss any picks and his average yards per pass attempt was 9.1. Gavin Sawchuk carried the ball 14 times for 107 yards, ending the contest with 7.6 yards per attempt for Oklahoma. The Sooners finished the game with a total of 368 yards while running 64 plays (5.8 yards per play). Oklahoma ran the ball for 4.2 yards per carry, finishing with a total of 144 yards on 34 attempts. Oklahoma gave up 38 rush attempts for 217 yards (5.7 yards per carry). The Sooners secondary gave up a completion percentage of 57.7%, relinquishing 173 yards on 15 for 26 passing."

How to watch No. 14 Oklahoma vs. TCU: TV channel, streaming

The No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners (9-2) kick-off against the TCU Horned Frogs (5-6) Friday, Nov. 24 at 12:00 p.m., ET on FOX.

How to watch: Catch football action on Fubo

NCAA odds Week 13: No. 14 Oklahoma vs. TCU lines, betting odds

The Sooners are favorites to defeat the Horned Frogs, according to the BetMGM college football odds.

Spread favorite: Oklahoma (-10)

Moneyline: Oklahoma (-402); TCU (+313)

Total: 63 points

Oklahoma Sooners Football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: Oklahoma 73-0 Arkansas State, Final

Week 2: Oklahoma 28-11 SMU, Final

Week 3: Oklahoma 66-17 Tulsa, Final

Week 4: Oklahoma 20-6 Cincinnati, Final

Week 5: Oklahoma 50-20 Iowa State, Final

Week 6: Oklahoma 34-30 Texas, Final

Week 7: Bye Week

Week 8: Oklahoma 31-29 UCF, Final

Week 9: Oklahoma 33-38 Kansas, Final

Week 10: Oklahoma 24-27 Oklahoma State, Final

Week 11: Oklahoma 59-20 West Virginia, Final

Week 12: Oklahoma 31-24 BYU, Final

Week 13: Fri. 11/24: Oklahoma vs. TCU, 12 p.m., ET, FOX

TCU Horned Frogs 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: TCU 42-45 Colorado Final

Week 2: TCU 41-6 Nicholls Final

Week 3: TCU 36-13 Houston Final

Week 4: TCU 34-17 SMU Final

Week 5: TCU 21-24 West Virginia Final

Week 6: TCU 14-27 Iowa State Final

Week 7: TCU 44-11 BYU Final

Week 8: TCU 3-41 Kansas State, Final

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Bye week

Week 10: TCU 28-35 Texas Tech, Final

Week 11: TCU 26-29 Texas, Final

Week 12: TCU 42-17 Baylor, Final

Week 13: Fri. 11/24: TCU vs. Oklahoma, 12 p.m., ET, FOX

