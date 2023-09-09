Oklahoma vs. SMU among College Sports Wire’s top 5 Big 12 matchups in Week 2

The eyes of the nation will almost assuredly be on the contest between the Texas Longhorns and the Alabama Crimson Tide. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t other really good games in the conference this weekend.

One of those matchups is the one happening in Norman between the Oklahoma Sooners and the SMU Mustangs. College Sports Wire’s Patrick Conn ranks the Saturday evening showdown as the third-best matchup of Week 2.

The Sooners will get tested this week against the SMU Mustangs. On defense, Oklahoma will have to deal with a quarterback that can throw it all over the field. Their main issue will likely be Jordan Hudson, who transferred over from TCU during the offseason. Dillon Gabriel and the offense can get a better idea of any dropoff from last year’s unit that scored 32.8 points per game. – Patrick Conn, College Sports Wire

There is no doubt the Sooners will get tested this weekend. SMU has one of the best offenses the Sooners will face all season long. The Mustangs will attack a Sooners secondary that many think is much improved.

Offensively Oklahoma should have success, but SMU did have six sacks a week ago.

The Sooners hold an all-time series lead of 5-1-1. You can watch the game this Saturday at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN+. If you need help figuring out how to get that to work, let your friends within the football team help you out.

Need help streaming Saturday's game on ESPN+? Just remember these four words: 𝘾𝒂𝙡𝒍 𝒂 𝒀𝙤𝒖𝙣𝒈 𝑷𝙚𝒓𝙨𝒐𝙣! (Or click on this helpful link: https://t.co/z0kATKPrXc) #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/btj4GSuoCZ — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 7, 2023

