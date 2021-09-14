Oklahoma vs Nebraska Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma vs Nebraska prediction and game preview.

Oklahoma vs Nebraska Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium , Norman, OK

Network: FOX

Oklahoma (2-0) vs Nebraska (2-1) Game Preview

Why Nebraska Will Win

The Huskers have turned it back around.

They looked they needed a few tune-ups to start the season as they stumbled their way through a Week 1 loss to Illinois. Beating Fordham and Buffalo doesn’t change anything if they can’t roasted by Oklahoma and Michigan State on the road over the next two weeks, but there are improvements.

QB Adrian Martinez has been sharper, the defense has held up, and the lines have played far better than they did against the Illini.

The plays in the backfield are coming – they have to pressure Spencer Rattler from the start – and the downfield plays are hitting averaging more than 16 yards per throw.

Oklahoma wasn’t tested against Western Carolina, but Tulane was able to get the O moving late in the comeback effort in a 40-35 loss. Martinez and the Husker attack will keep things moving.

Why Oklahoma Will Win

The offense is humming.

It took its foot off the gas against Tulane, but Rattler has been every bit the passer he was supposed to be with his loaded receiving corps to work with, the downfield passing game is working, and best of all so far, the mistakes haven’t been costly – yet.

The four turnovers in two games are too many, but the defense has made up for it with three takeaways in each of the first two games.

Yes, Nebraska is playing better than it did in the opener, but it’s still getting hit with way too many penalties, the defense isn’t great on third downs. and while there are plays in the backfield against the run, there aren’t enough sacks.

Give Rattler time, and there’s a problem.

What’s Going To Happen

This is the big moment for Scott Frost and Nebraska.

A mediocre run so far – to be kind – can take an instant turn up with a shocking win on the road in in what used to be the biggest of big powerhouse rivalry games.

The two haven’t met since Oklahoma beat Nebraska in the 2010 Big 12 Championship, but this matchup used to stop the sports world. To a whole slew of fans of a certain age, this is supposed to matter, but it only will if the Huskers really can play up to what the program should be.

The problem is that Nebraska will be good in this, and it won’t be enough.

The energy will be there, but Rattler and the OU offense will get off to a good start, go into a bit of a lull, and will pick it back up to pull away in the fourth quarter as the Husker mistakes start to pile up.

Oklahoma vs Nebraska Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 45, Nebraska 23

Line: Oklahoma -22.5, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4

5: Steve is proud of you

1: Ordinary Joe

