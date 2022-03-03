Oklahoma vs. Nebraska one of the 10 best nonconference games in the Big 12 in 2022

It’s crazy to think that we waited a decade to renew one of the best and most historically significant rivalries in college football. By the time October rolls around, Oklahoma vs. Nebraska will go back on the shelf. And no one knows when it will come back.

Enjoy the build-up and anticipation of the 2022 matchup because there’s no telling when it will be back. Kevin McGuire over at Athlon Sports ranked the top 10 nonconference games for the Big 12 in 2022, and OU-Nebraska came in at No. 2.

Here’s what McGuire had to say:

This old Big 8 rivalry was finally renewed last season for the first time since Nebraska left the Big 12 for the Big Ten, and the host Sooners had to come up with some big plays to avoid the big upset from the seemingly overmatched Cornhuskers. This season, an Oklahoma program in some transition could be in for a road battle against a Nebraska team desperate for a signature win. – McGuire, Athlon Sports

Oklahoma and Texas played a hard-fought 23-16 game in Norman in 2021. Spencer Rattler was solid against a tough Nebraska defense, and Eric Gray led the way with 84 rushing yards. The Sooners carried just a 7-3 lead at the half but opened the second half with a touchdown drive, making the score 14-3.

Though Nebraska would come back to score to make it a four-point game, a blocked extra point return by Pat Fields would put the score at seven again. That game also produced one of the best interceptions you’ll ever see from D.J. Graham, who pulled off an incredible one-handed grab on fourth down.

The rematch of the 2021 game sits behind Alabama at Texas for the best nonconference game. That one will be an incredible atmosphere in Austin, providing a preview of what Oklahoma and Texas have to look forward to when they join the SEC.

Story continues

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List