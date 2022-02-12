Oklahoma vs Kansas prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 12

Oklahoma vs Kansas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 12

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Oklahoma (14-10), Kansas (19-4)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Oklahoma vs Kansas Game Preview

Why Oklahoma Will Win

Well that’s more like it, Oklahoma.

The Sooners were able to rock Texas Tech by hitting a ton from three and clamping down enough defensively to stop a bad losing run with a 70-55 win.

They were able to stay around with Kansas in a 67-64 loss a few weeks ago even though the threes weren’t falling, but the team was good on the offensive glass and didn’t get rocked overall on the boards.

Kansas managed to lose to Texas thanks to way too many fouls and an uncharacteristicaly bad day on the glass. Oklahoma can replicate that, but …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Kansas Will Win

It took Oklahoma hitting 13 three pointers to get by Texas Tech. It’s not going to be that good from three again.

The shooting isn’t consistent and there are way, way, way too many turnovers. Kansas might not be amazing at forcing takeaways, but it comes up with enough, the scoring punch should be too much at home, and its three should drop.

The fast break points and a few well-timed threes should be enough to go along with the inside presence, and …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Oklahoma is just 1-5 in Big 12 play on the road and it’s not about to pull off another one in Lawrence.

Kansas isn’t above a clunker against a good defensive performance or a hot shooting team from three, but it’s able to survive teams that bomb away from the outside by just making a whole lot of shots on the other end – teams usually have to hit from three in comeback mode.

Oklahoma will have its moments, but it won’t be able to keep up in the last ten minutes.

Story continues

Oklahoma vs Kansas Prediction, Lines

Kansas 78, Oklahoma 67

Line: Kansas -10.5, o/u: 142.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Super Bowl – the actual game

1: Super Bowl – everything else

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams