Oklahoma vs Iowa State Prediction, Game Preview

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK

How To Watch: FOX

Oklahoma vs Iowa State Game Preview

Why Oklahoma Will Win

Oklahoma is still good at college football.

For all of the talk about not playing anyone who was any good before going to Baylor, everything is still on the table.

Beat Iowa State, beat Oklahoma State, beat – most likely – Oklahoma State again in the Big 12 Championship, be 12-1 as a Power Five champion, get into the College Football Playoff … maybe.

Taking down the Cyclones on the road would be a strong first step into respectability, and it starts by getting the running game going again.

Baylor bottled up Caleb Williams, the line didn’t generate a push, and it’s been two games in a row without hitting 100 yards on the ground.

The O rolled for 525 yards or more in three of the four games before last week. Now it gets a Cyclone defense that got rocked by Texas Tech for over 500 yards, allowed close to 500 yards against West Virginia, and suddenly it looked beatable.

Iowa State is 0-2 when giving up 300 passing yards, but …

Why Iowa State Will Win

Iowa State might have bowed out of the Big 12 title race with last week’s loss to Texas Tech, but it should be able to do a whole lot of the same things Baylor was able to do to Oklahoma last week.

Breece Hall and the Cyclone running game stalled in the loss to the Red Raiders, but he’s still a Doak Walker Award-level back, the ground attack is still great, and OU just gave up almost 300 yards to the Baylor running game.

Yeah, the defense has had problems stopping teams from throwing over the second half of the season, but the run D remains a rock and the pass defense is the second-best in the Big 12.

This is a veteran team that’s not going to beat itself on the road. It doesn’t have turnover problems, the lines are terrific, and there aren’t a slew of penalties.

What’s Going To Happen

Caleb Williams and the passing game will bounce back fast.

Williams might be a bit banged up, but he’s still the playmaker who hit over 75% of his passes over the three games as a starter before Baylor, he ripped Texas Tech off over 400 yards and six touchdowns in a near-perfect game, and he’s going to get some help.

It’s the home finale before going up the road a few miles to deal with Oklahoma State. The Sooners are going to do what they do – they’ll be too sleepy for about 20 minutes – but the lines are about to come up with a big day and the run defense will show up after last week’s embarrassment.

Oklahoma vs Iowa State Prediction, Lines

Oklahoma 38, Iowa State 30

Line: Oklahoma -3.5, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 5

