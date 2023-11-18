Oklahoma vs. BYU preview: Predictions, streaming, odds, and how to watch Saturday's game

Nov 11, 2023; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners (8-2) are set to play against the BYU Cougars (5-5) in Week 12. This will be the first time these two teams have met since 2009.

The Sooners had a tough time with back-to-back losses but they bounced back with a big 59-20 win against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Week 11. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel had an impressive performance, completing 23 of 36 passes for 423 yards and five touchdowns.

On the other hand, the Cougars have suffered three consecutive losses, with the latest being a 45-13 defeat by the Iowa State Cyclones in Week 11. Backup quarterback Jake Retzlaff finished 10-of-27 attempts for 104 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions. The Cougars starting quarterback, Kedon Slovis, is still recovering from an elbow and shoulder injury sustained during the Texas game. Although he has been practicing, it is unclear if he is healthy enough to play against the Sooners.

As they head to LaVell Edwards Stadium, the Oklahoma Sooners are the favorites in this game against the BYU Cougars.

Oklahoma vs. BYU Predictions

FanSided: Sooners are massive favorites

Staff writes: "If Retzlaff is going to start again for the Cougars, I expect an Oklahoma blowout win on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars have been non-competitive in his two starts, losing by a combined score of 82-20. Now, the team welcomes a physical defense and an explosive offense to Prove that can overwhelm them yet again."

ESPN: Sooners have 94.2% of win

ESPN's Matchup Predictor has the Oklahoma Sooners at a 94.2% chance of beating the BYU Cougars.

CapperTek: Oklahoma 44, BYU 16

Staff writes: In their last 10 games, Oklahoma has a Straight Up record of 8 wins, 2 losses and an active Straight Up streak of 1 win in a row. Also in their last 10 games, Oklahoma has an Against-the-Spread record of 7 wins, 3 losses and an active Against-the-Spread streak of 1 win in a row. The Game Total Points results for Oklahoma games has a record of 6 overs, 4 unders in their last 10 games with an active streak of 1 over in a row."

Fan Insider: Oklahoma 37, BYU 30

Staff writes, "BYU has never lost to Oklahoma, but the Cougars have only played the Sooners twice (1994 and 2009), and haven’t played against them in 14 years. Meanwhile, Oklahoma is coming off it’s first losing season (6-7) for the first time since 1998 (5-6). For Sooner fans, the good news is that quarterback Dillon Gabriel returns in what should be a high-powered offense. The key, of course, is if the defense will be able to stop anyone."

How to watch No. 14 Oklahoma vs. BYU: TV channel, streaming

The No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners (8-2) kick-off against the BYU Cougars at 12:00 p.m., ET on ESPN.

NCAA odds Week 12: No. 14 Oklahoma vs. BYU lines, betting odds

The Sooners are favorites to defeat the Cougars, according to the BetMGM college football odds.

Spread favorite: Oklahoma (-24)

Moneyline: Oklahoma (-2872); BYU (+1288)

Total: 57 points

Oklahoma Sooners Football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: Oklahoma 73-0 Arkansas State, Final

Week 2: Oklahoma 28-11 SMU, Final

Week 3: Oklahoma 66-17 Tulsa, Final

Week 4: Oklahoma 20-6 Cincinnati, Final

Week 5: Oklahoma 50-20 Iowa State, Final

Week 6: Oklahoma 34-30 Texas, Final

Week 7: Bye Week

Week 8: Oklahoma 31-29 UCF, Final

Week 9: Oklahoma 33-38 Kansas, Final

Week 10: Oklahoma 24-27 Oklahoma State, Final

Week 11: Oklahoma 59-20 West Virginia, Final

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Oklahoma vs. BYU, 12:00 p.m., ET, ESPN

Week 13: Sat 11/25: Oklahoma vs. TCU, 12 p.m., ET, FOX

BYU Cougars Football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: BYU 14-0 Sam Houston, Final

Week 2: BYU 41-16 Southern Utah, Final

Week 3: BYU 38-31 Arkansas, Final

Week 4: BYU 27-38 Kansas, Final

Week 5: BYU 35-27 Cincinnati, Final

Week 6: Bye Week

Week 7: BYU 11-44 TCU, Final

Week 8: BYU 27-14 Texas Tech, Final

Week 9: BYU 6-35 Texas, Final

Week 10: BYU 7-37 West Virginia, Final

Week 11: BYU 13-45 Iowa State, Final

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Oklahoma vs. BYU, 12:00 p.m., ET, ESPN

Week 13: Sat 11/25: Oklahoma vs. TCU, 12 p.m., ET, FOX

