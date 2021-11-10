Oklahoma vs Baylor prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Oklahoma vs Baylor How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Oklahoma (9-0), Baylor (7-2)

Oklahoma vs Baylor Game Preview

Why Oklahoma Will Win

Is a rested Oklahoma ready for the finishing kick?

No, the schedule hasn’t been all that amazing so far, but it hasn’t been totally awful. Even so, a team in the hunt for the College Football Playoff should be a whole lot stronger than it’s been. However …

There’s a scoreboard for a reason.

OU was awful against Kansas – for a half. Lost in the miserable performance were the 35 points scores in the second half. Also lost is how Oklahoma won their last three games by double-digits and have now scored 52 or more in three of the last four games.

No, the defense hasn’t been strong enough overall, but it takes the ball away and is good at buckling down in the red zone. Yes the team has been wildly inconsistent, but it’s also among the best teams in the country offensively, in passing, on third downs, and there are few attacks with more explosion.

Why Baylor Will Win

The running game has to be rolling from the start.

Teams tend to get away from grinding it out against Oklahoma because games start to get into shootouts, but it’s possible to run on this group.

Baylor is getting a monster season out of the running back combination of Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner, with Smith on fire with three straight games of 125 yards or more while averaging over seven yards per carry.

The Bears are great against the run, the offensive line has been great, and at home, it should have the consistency and pop to pounce when Oklahoma takes its weekly nap for about 12-20 minutes.

What’s Going To Happen

You know how this works for Oklahoma.

It looks rough for stretches, the defense gives up scoring drives, and it looks like it’s all going to fall apart, and then …

Caleb Williams goes and does something Heisman-worth, the O decides it’s time to kick it all in, and the pop will come with a few big runs and a home run from the passing attack.

Oklahoma vs Baylor Prediction, Lines

Oklahoma 37, Baylor 30

Line: Oklahoma -5.5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 5

