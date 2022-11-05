Oklahoma vs. Baylor: 4 Bears to know ahead of Saturday’s showdown

Oklahoma has become quite familiar with their yearly tussles with the Baylor Bears. Whether it was Matt Rhule at the helm or now Dave Aranda, the Bears have provided a tough contest yearly. Games against Baylor haven’t been lopsided affairs in favor of Oklahoma for years now.

In 2019, Oklahoma had to come back from a 28-3 deficit to pick up the win. Later that year, in the Big 12 championship game, it was a one-score win for Jalen Hurts’ Sooners. In 2020, Spencer Rattler’s won 27-14, but it wasn’t an easy 13-point win, and then last year, Baylor handed the Sooners their first loss of the season.

On Saturday, they’ll duke it out once again.

This time the showdown will feature two defensive-minded head coaches, Brent Venables and Dave Aranda, doing battle in a conference that has long been lauded for its offensive prowess.

Last year’s Baylor team manhandled Oklahoma at the point of attack on both sides of the ball. Baylor could look to employ the same approach. However, their personnel this year is different than before. Guys like Jalen Pitre, Terrel Bernard, Abram Smith, Trestan Ebner, Tyquan Thornton, and Gerry Bohannon are no longer on the roster. They are relying on some other faces to step up and make plays.

Here are four Baylor players to know ahead of the showdown.

Blake Shapen, QB

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Quarterback Blake Shapen #12 of the Baylor Bears passes the ball during the first half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Gerry Bohanon was the starter for the game last year but was injured later in the season, and his backup, Blake Shapen, played his way into the hearts of Baylor fans everywhere.

He helped Baylor win the Big 12 Championship and earned the game’s Most Outstanding Player honor. Shapen won the starting job over Bohanon in the spring, which led to Bohanon transferring.

Shapen has been the starter since day one this season, and while he’s not a Heisman candidate, he’s completing over 67 percent of his passes and has 13 touchdowns to 5 interceptions.

Richard Reese, RB

Oct 29, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Richard Reese (29) rushes against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive linebacker Tyree Wilson (19) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Richard Reese is the best player on Baylor’s offense and it’s not particularly close. And he’s just a true freshman.

He’s well on his way to some serious postseason love in the conference and probably nationally as well. He leads the Big 12 with 12 rushing touchdowns, good for seventh nationally. He also ranks 20th in the nation with 791 rushing yards, which is fifth in the Big 12, averaging 5.20 yards per carry.

Reese has a pretty good offensive line in front of him, to boot. Stopping the running game is priority one for Oklahoma on Saturday. He just toted the rock 36 times in a win on the road against Texas Tech. He’s going to carry the load again for Baylor against Oklahoma.

Al Walcott, S

Oct 16, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears cornerback Al Walcott (13) breaks up a pass intended for Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Gunner Romney (18) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s multi-faceted safety was Jalen Pitre, who’s now in the NFL. This year Oklahoma has to account for Al Walcott, a player capable of doing it all.

He leads the team in tackles, tackles for loss and has three pass breakups. Walcott may find himself in the box, mixing it up with the Sooners’ offensive line and trying to bring down Eric Gray. Expect offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby to find ways to isolate other defenders and target them instead of looking Walcott’s way too often.

Siaki Ika, DT

Nov 27, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders offensive lineman Weston Wright (70) attempts to block Baylor Bears defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Siaki Ika may be the most imposing man in the Big 12. He started his career as an LSU Tiger on that legendary 2019 national championship team. He followed his defensive coordinator Dave Aranda to Waco and has been a Bear since.

At six-foot-four and 358 pounds, Ika is going to be a load for center Andrew Raym. Raym will have to use leverage, lateral quickness, and the fact he knows where the play is going to get Ika off balance and keep him from eating up space and double teams in the run game. Ika is trending as a day one or day two NFL draft pick, and for good reason.

Oklahoma’s offensive success will be directly tied to how well they limit Ika’s disruptiveness.

