Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State football: Score, live updates from Sooners-Red Wolves

The 19th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners host the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday in Week 1 of the college football season. Here's everything you need to know:

How to watch Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State football

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Owen Field in Norman

TV: ESPN

Radio: 107.7 FM, 1520 AM

What to know about Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State football

2023 Oklahoma football schedule

What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Ryan Aber breaks it all down.

Sept. 2: vs. Arkansas State, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 9: vs. SMU, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sept. 16: at Tulsa, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 23: at Cincinnati, 11 a.m.

Sept. 30: vs. Iowa State, TBA

Oct. 7: vs. Texas (in Dallas), TBA (ABC)

Oct. 21: vs. UCF, TBA

Oct. 28: at Kansas, TBA

Nov. 4: at Oklahoma State, TBA

Nov. 11: vs. West Virginia, TBA

Nov. 18: at BYU, TBA

Nov. 24 (Friday): vs. TCU, 11 a.m. (Fox)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football vs Arkansas State score, updates from Sooners-Red Wolves