Oklahoma’s updated game-by-game win projections from ESPN after loss to Baylor

The 2022 season hasn’t gone the way many thought it could go for the Oklahoma Sooners. Even after their loss to Baylor, they still have a chance to finish on a high note with winnable games against West Virginia, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech to close the season.

8-4 is certainly well below preseason expectations, but that kind of finish after an 0-3 start to Big 12 play would provide Oklahoma with some momentum heading into the offseason.

None of their remaining games will be easy. The defense will need to improve with two of their final three on the road in Morgantown and Lubbock.

After the loss to Baylor, let’s see how ESPN’s Matchup Predictor views the rest of the season for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Nov. 12: West Virginia Mountaineers (Morgantown)

Sept. 17, 2022; Morgantown; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) leads the team onto the field prior to their game against the Towson Tigers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium (Morgantown)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 58% (Up from 56.1%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads, 11-2

Projected running record: 6-4

Nov. 19: Oklahoma State Cowboys (Norman)

Oct. 29, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma State

Sooners Win Probability: 62.9% (Up from 57.7%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads, 90-19-7

Projected running record: 7-4

Nov. 26: Texas Tech Red Raiders (Lubbock)

Oct. 29, 2022; Lubbock, Texas; A general view of Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field during the game against the Baylor Bears and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Jones AT&T Stadium (Lubbock)

Predicted Winner: Texas Tech

Story continues

Sooners Win Probability: 52.5% (Up from 51.8%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads, 23-6

Projected running record: 8-4

Summary

An OU flag is flown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Baylor Bears at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Nathan Fish, The Oklahoman

Despite the loss, the Oklahoma Sooners gained percentage points in the ESPN Matchup Predictor. Though they fell to 5-4, the Sooners are still projected to win each of their remaining games on the schedule.

A difficult trip to Morgantown looks less daunting after the Mountaineers were beaten by 23 points at the hand of the Iowa State Cyclones.

It will be an interesting matchup for Oklahoma. The Mountaineers beat Baylor just a few weeks ago and racked up more than 200 yards rushing against the Bears. Will the Sooners’ defense rebound and help the Sooners bounce back?

[listicle id=75088]

[listicle id=74986]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire