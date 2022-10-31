Oklahoma’s updated game-by-game win projections from ESPN after week 9 action

After their performance against the Iowa State Cyclones, the Sooners look to be trending in the right direction with four games left in the regular season.

Though there’s still a lot to prove, Oklahoma’s found some bright spots over the last two games for them to build upon down the stretch. When the season ends, there will be more than enough good from this team to feel positive about the future of the 2023 season.

Oklahoma’s win over Iowa State, combined with everything else that happened in the Big 12 over the weekend, shifted the Sooners’ win probabilities a bit in their final four games. As we do each week, let’s take a look at how the ESPN Matchup Predictor projects the remainder of the schedule for Oklahoma starting this week with their home tilt against the Baylor Bears.

Nov. 5: Baylor Bears (Norman)

Oct 1, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears cornerback Mark Milton (3) and safety Devin Lemear (20) and safety Christian Morgan (4) celebrates making an interception against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)

Predicted Winner: Baylor

Sooners Win Probability: 47.8% (Down from 48.4%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 28-4

Projected running record: 5-4

Nov. 12: West Virginia Mountaineers (Morgantown)

Sep 17, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) leads the team onto the field prior to their game against the Towson Tigers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium (Morgantown)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 56.1% (Up from 51.6%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 11-2

Projected running record: 6-4

Nov. 19: Oklahoma State Cowboys (Norman)

Oct 29, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma State

Sooners Win Probability: 57.7% (Up from 40.4%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 90-19-7

Projected running record: 7-4

Nov. 26: Texas Tech Red Raiders (Lubbock)

Oct 29, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; A general view of Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field during the game against the Baylor Bears and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Jones AT&T Stadium (Lubbock)

Predicted Winner: Texas Tech

Sooners Win Probability: 51.8% (Up from 39.5%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 23-6

Projected running record: 8-4

Summary

AMES, IA – OCTOBER 29: Quarterback Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Oklahoma Sooners scrambles for years under pressure from defensive back Mason Chambers #0 of the Iowa State Cyclones and linebacker Will McLaughlin #23 of the Iowa State Cyclones in the second half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. The Oklahoma Sooners won 27-13 over the Iowa State Cyclones. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Just a week ago, the ESPN Matchup Predictor had the Sooners projected to win just one game down the stretch and finish with a 5-7 record. How quickly things can change.

The Sooners’ win over Iowa State, coupled with blowout losses from Oklahoma State, West Virginia, and Texas Tech, have shifted things in the Sooners’ favor.

Now Oklahoma’s projected to lose just one game in their final four and finish with an 8-4 record. While not the Big 12 title or College Football Playoff many hoped would be possible for the Sooners in their first season under Brent Venables, after the way Big 12 play started, an 8-4 finish would provide a ton of optimism for the future of the program heading into the offseason.

Oklahoma has some things to improve upon as they head down the stretch, but their last two games have shown signs of a defense turning things in the right direction for the remainder of 2022.

