Oklahoma to unveil Baker Mayfield statue at spring game

Baker Mayfield became the sixth Oklahoma Sooner to win the Heisman Trophy when he took the 2017 vote and he will join the others in having a statue erected in his honor outside the school’s football stadium next month.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said that the statue would be unveiled inside the stadium during the school’s spring game next month. It will then be moved outside the stadium to the area where the others are located.

“That will be a part of the game,” Riley said, via the Browns website. “Instead of a ceremony outside the stadium, why not include all 50, 60, 70,000 whatever is there, why not include all of them in that moment. It’s going to be a pretty cool, historic moment for the program.”

It won’t be long before Mayfield, Sam Bradford, Jason White, Billy Sims, Steve Owens and Billy Vessels have company. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won the Heisman in 2018 and the school will unveil his statue at some point in the future.

