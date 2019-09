No. 5 Oklahoma visits the Rose Bowl Saturday, and Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth have you covered with all the details as UCLA eyes a massive upset. The Bruins will need big games out of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Joshua Kelley if they want to win in their first home game against a top five opponent since 2008 this Saturday.

