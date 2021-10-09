Oklahoma turns to freshman Caleb Williams after Spencer Rattler benching to beat Texas

There might be a quarterback controversy in Norman.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, who entered the 2021 season at the top of mock drafts and Heisman trophy lists, was benched in the second quarter against Texas before the Sooners rallied for an improbable victory.

Rattler went 8-for-15 with 111 yards, an interception and a fumble with his later miscue setting up a touchdown for the Longhorns that put them ahead 35-17.

His backup, true freshman Caleb Williams first entered the game in the second quarter and Oklahoma facing a fourth-and-1. Williams broke through the initial surge and sprinted 66 yards for a touchdown that made the score 28-14.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) passes the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the second quarter at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Williams relieved Rattler for good after the latter's fumble and led the team to a field goal late in the half, which ended with Texas ahead 38-20.

It was after intermission that Williams came alive. He finished 16-25 for 212 yards and two touchdowns and 88 rushing yards, rallying Oklahoma from multiple double-digit deficits. The Sooners scored 25 points in the fourth quarter in a 55-48 win as they piled up 662 yards of total offense.

Williams was a five-star prospect by Rivals and 247 out and the top-ranked quarterback recruit in the class of 2021 from Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C.. He had played sparingly in the team's first five games.

Williams did not play high school football in 2020 due to a COVID-19 shutdown last fall before arriving at Oklahoma as a mid-year enrollee.

Follow Scooby Axson on Twitter @ScoobAxson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: OKlahoma's Caleb Williams replaces Spencer Rattler in defeat of Texas